Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel reveals her favourite negotiation tactic -- and her biggest pet peeves

When it comes to negotiating, Bethenny Frankel doesn’t rely on any fancy or unusual tricks to get ahead.

The Skinnygirl founder, author, and entrepreneur told Business Insider that she prefers to keep things simple and straightforward.

“My best negotiation tactic is being up front and letting the other party know I don’t like jerking around and to be jerked around,” she says. “I like to come in and say what I want something to be, what I’m looking for, what I want to pay for it or be paid for it — and not go that far from that center.”

Frankel also shared a few of her biggest negotiation pet peeves with us:

“I don’t like it when people overprice things because they think that it’s eventually going to be a big negotiation,” Frankel says. “I don’t like deal fatigue, which happens a lot with partners and people you’re negotiating with.”

For Frankel, the best negotiations conclude with both parties “stinging a little bit,” but also feeling good about it.

“You should feel fair and decent about a deal,” she says. “You shouldn’t feel like you got away with murder, and you shouldn’t feel like you got hosed.”

