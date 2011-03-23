STAR MARKET: Who's Making Money Today -- And Who's Losing It

It’s been a good day for inventing booze.
It’s been a bad day for L.A. real estate and trusting your business partners.
Here’s your state-of-celebrity-finances briefing.
Frankel sold her Skinnygirl Tequila brand to Jim Beam's parent company, Fortune Brands Inc. Both parties are keeping mum on the selling price, but more than 100,000 cases of the stuff ship annually. Plus, Frankel's book, 'A Place Of Yes,' just hit stores.
One can only imagine the words the legendary foulmouth must have for Sirius XM. Stern is suing his employer, claiming they swindled him out of stock rewards that were to become his if he boosted subscriber numbers.
The former 'Mad About You' star is returning to television with an NBC series -- 'The Paul Reiser Show' -- that looked dead in the water for weeks. And now he gets to play himself a la Larry David.
Oof. Hines just lowered the asking price of her 4,900 square-foot Brentwood home by 11.7 per cent (from $4,249,000 to $3,750,000). It's been on the market for 11 months.
The comedic standout has been all over the news today -- he'll guest star on the season finale of 'The Office' along with Ricky Gervais. And his name is persistently being bandied about as a replacement for Steve Carell. Whether or not that pans out, things are looking up for Arnett, whose series 'Running Wilde' was cancelled by Fox earlier this year.
Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are suing their insurance broker of more than 20 years, claiming he bilked them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. (When they recently switched brokers, the new one found repeated instances of over-charging by the old one.)
