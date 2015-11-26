Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel explains why diets are 'BS'

Bethenny Frankel may be the founder of the Skinnygirl empire, but the “Real Housewives” star says she doesn’t believe in diets.

“Diets do not work,” Frankel told Insider while promoting her new line of Skinnygirl snacks in NYC.

Frankel does, however, believe in the philosophy that “Your diet is a bank account,” which she explained “basically means you are in charge of what you eat.”

In her 2009 book “Naturally Thin,” Frankel further explained the theory of “Your diet is a bank account.”

“If you know that on Tuesday you have PMS and you want chocolate for breakfast, have chocolate for breakfast,” Frankel told Insider. “But balance your bank account and at lunch have something sensible — have a piece of salmon, have some brown rice.”

Frankel says that diet advice usually just confuses people.

“I think that people read these diet books and they think that ‘next Tuesday, I’m going to have an egg white omelet because somebody told me to’ or ‘I’m not allowed to eat carbs, I can only eat bacon and cheese, but next week all I can eat is whatever paleo mean.’ And it’s all BS.”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

