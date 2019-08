“Real Housewives” star and “I Suck at Relationships So You Don’t Have To” author Bethenny Frankel sat down with Business Insider to chat about the “Aha Moment” behind her multi-million dollar Skinnygirl brand.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Edited by Jason Gaines & Devan Joseph.

