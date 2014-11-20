Millionaire YouTube Star Bethany Mota Shares The Secrets To Being Successful Online

Bethany Mota seems to be doing it all.

Not only is she a massive YouTube celebrity — millions of people watch her beauty and style videos — but she’s also a budding fashion designer, guest judge on Project Runway, and a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

But what does it take to be successful online?

Mota shares her tips:

Be real and be yourself.

People are attracted to authenticity.

Be consistent and upload videos as often as you can.

Mota told Seventeen Magazine this fall that the most important part about making and uploading videos is loving what you’re producing, saying that people can tell if your heart isn’t 100% into it.

You have to have passion, and refuse to coast.

If you’re just in it for the success, she tells Seventeen, it won’t work,

Despite all of her new projects, Bethany still edits, plans, and creates every video herself — just like she did back then! She revealed that it can take her 2-3 days sometimes just to edit one video, and between getting all the supplies, actually making the projects or putting on the beauty and fashion looks, and then burying herself in tech, that time adds up!

Stay connected with your audience, no matter how many of them there are.

“Even if you just have five subscribers, you just have to focus on the audience you do have and creating good content for them. As long as you’re having fun with it, then that’s all that matters,” she told AdWeek.

