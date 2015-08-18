Bethany Mota proves she's still dominating the internet after teens crown her their favourite YouTube star for the second time

YouTube Star Bethany Mota was a big winner at Sunday’s 2015 Teen Choice Awards — the 19-year old lifestyle vlogger scored the Female Web Star award for the second year in a row.
Mota, a lifestyle vlogger, is beloved by her millions of fans across Twitter, Instagram, and of course, YouTube.
Known for her “haul” videos and DIY tips for everything from room organisation to school supplies, Mota has built a digital empire since she began sharing her life online in 2009.
“What I love about what I do on YouTube is that I have these ideas that I can really bring to life,” Mota told Cosmopolitan earlier this year.
Check out everything you need to know about the 2015 Teen Choice Female Web Star, Bethany Mota.
'You are all strong and powerful, so don't allow anyone to limit you,' Mota said in her acceptance speech Sunday night. 'And most of all never limit yourself.'
'It's really like they feel that they're your best friend, which I think is so cool,' Mota told Cosmopolitan of her fans. 'That's why the relationship with a YouTube creator and their audience is so strong and powerful: It's the same as a friendship.'
Here's a look at Mota's first video from 2009, a 'haul' video where she displays her makeup purchases.
Today, she's become on of the top YouTubers in the World. This year, she interviewed President Obama.
'They really want to see who you are as a person, what you like, what you dislike, your imperfections, your mess-ups,' Mota has said about her fans.
