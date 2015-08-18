Bethany Mota proves she's still dominating the internet after teens crown her their favourite YouTube star for the second time

YouTube Star Bethany Mota was a big winner at Sunday’s 2015 Teen Choice Awards — the 19-year old lifestyle vlogger scored the Female Web Star award for the second year in a row.

Mota, a lifestyle vlogger, is beloved by her millions of fans across Twitter, Instagram, and of course, YouTube.

Known for her “haul” videos and DIY tips for everything from room organisation to school supplies, Mota has built a digital empire since she began sharing her life online in 2009.

“What I love about what I do on YouTube is that I have these ideas that I can really bring to life,” Mota told Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2015 Teen Choice Female Web Star, Bethany Mota.

'You are all strong and powerful, so don't allow anyone to limit you,' Mota said in her acceptance speech Sunday night. 'And most of all never limit yourself.' Teen Choice winners are chosen by an online fan vote. With more than nine million YouTube subscribers, it's no surprise Mota was the night's big winner. Mota considers having millions of fans to be like having millions of friends. 'It's really like they feel that they're your best friend, which I think is so cool,' Mota told Cosmopolitan of her fans. 'That's why the relationship with a YouTube creator and their audience is so strong and powerful: It's the same as a friendship.' Online, Mota's biggest fans call themselves 'Motavators.' Mota has been sharing YouTube videos since she was 13. Here's a look at Mota's first video from 2009, a 'haul' video where she displays her makeup purchases. Today, she's become on of the top YouTubers in the World. This year, she interviewed President Obama. She's best know for her DIY and lifestyle vlogs, often filmed from her bedroom. Mota told Seventeen that she tries to keep it real on YouTube by showing her 'silly side.' 'They really want to see who you are as a person, what you like, what you dislike, your imperfections, your mess-ups,' Mota has said about her fans. With over 11 million views, this 'Morning Routine' is Mota's most popular video on YouTube. In 2014, she was a finalist on 'Dancing with the Stars.' So what's next for the teenage YouTube sensation? It looks like for now, Mota is still just enjoying the high from Sunday's win. 'Thank you guys for allowing me to be myself and make content that I love. You are my world and #MOTAFAM is forever,' she tweeted.

