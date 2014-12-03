Bethany Mota Explains Why Making YouTube Videos Is Way Better Than Being On TV

19-year-old Bethany Mota is one of the most famous and successful YouTube stars on the video platform.

She’s a brand — she’s transformed herself from a content creator on the internet with millions of viewers and fans to a fashion designer for Aeropostale, and most recently she appeared on this season of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

You’d think that once a YouTube star becomes a television star they’d have completely “made it,” right?

Wrong, says Mota. In fact, television and film is hardly the end game for most YouTube stars.

“I was kind of hesitant to be on ‘Dancing With The Stars,'” Mota said at Business Insider’s Ignition conference, “but I was looking for a way to become more mainstream. But, even still, I look at YouTube and what I do online as more valuable than that.”

At Business Insider’s Ignition conference, Mota explained why she loves YouTube and why she’ll be online “for years to come.”

“When you do mainstream TV there are producers and directors you have to go to in order to get approval for things,” Mota says. “But on YouTube, I’m my own director. I’m my own producer. I can have an idea and just go with it.”

