American Tennis Player Wants To Wear Google Glass At Wimbledon

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands will certainly raise a few eyebrows with her Wimbledon-themed blue and green hair when she takes the court for the first time on Tuesday. However, that could take a back seat if she is permitted to wear Google Glass while she is playing.



The unseeded Mattek-Sands is seeking permission from Wimbledon officals to wear the computerized eyewear while she competes according to Sharon Guardian of Computerworld.

In addition to the quirky nature of Google Glass on the court, a spokesperson for Google told Guadin that Mattek-Sands already uses the eyewear during practice to give her and her coaches a better view of her strokes.

While Wimbledon has yet to make a ruling, their decision could hinge on whether the glasses give Mattek-Sands a competitive advantage moreso than breaking the tournament’s conservative dress code.

Google Glass would give Mattek-Sands access to video that is not readily available to other players. And in that sense, it would seem unlikely that Google Glass will be used in competition anytime soon.

Here is Mattek-Sands wearing Google Glass to a Wimbledon player party…

Thanks to @projectglass for making the best accessory for the red carpet and @Wimbledon player party. So fun to use! pic.twitter.com/nQ9EG6c3Pi — Bethanie MattekSands (@BMATTEK) June 20, 2013

