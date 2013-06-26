American Tennis Player Is Not Wearing Google Glass At Wimbledon After All

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was hoping to shake up the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club by wearing Google Glass during her opening round match today. However, when she took the court she was without the glasses.



It is unclear if the unseeded American changed her mind or if Wimbledon officials forbade the computerized eyewear. The latter seems more likely considering the strict dress code for the tournament as well as the potential competitive advantage.

Mattek-Sands is an early adopter of Google Glass and uses it during practice in order to study her strokes from a direct point-of-view.

Mattek-Sands still has her purple and green hair, albeit under a cap. And while she does not like wearing white, she did spice up her wardrobe with an open-sided top and knee-high socks…

