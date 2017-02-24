US

Here's the most important thing a parent can teach their kids to set them up for financial success

Joe Avella, Tanza Loudenback

Make Your Kid a Money Genius (Even If You’re Not): A Parents’ Guide for Kids 3 to 23” author Beth Kobliner came by Business Insider and told us the best traits you should teach your kids. HereKobliner emphasises the importance of teaching your kids delayed gratification. 

Watch Kobliner’s full Facebook live interview below:

 Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.