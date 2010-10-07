Betfair, The Awesome Online Bet-Booking Business That The US Is Too Prudish To Allow, Sets IPO Value At Up To $2.3 Billion

Funny, it looks just like Wall Street. And better odds, too!

Americans love to gamble. So it’s a pity that the incumbent U.S. gambling industry (and some prudish citizens) have made gambling mostly illegal in this country.(Except, of course, for Las Vegas, Atlantic City, dozens of Indian reservations, riverboat casinos, state lotteries, Wall Street, horse-racing, and other Congress-approved forms of gambling, which continue to go gangbusters.)



Fortunately for citizens of the world, if not the United States, companies like the UK’s Betfair are now facilitating gambling online. And they’re making great money doing it.

Betfair, which generates revenue of $500+ million a year, just set the valuation range for its IPO to £1.2 – £1.5 billion. Some folks think it will trade for more than that.

Betfair is the 9th most valuable private digital company in the world, according to the Digital 100 >

More on Betfair here >

