Betaworks Is Rolling Out A New Version Of Digg Next Month

The Betaworks team has spent the last few weeks rebuilding Digg from scratch for a new “version 1.0” launch on August 1, the company wrote in a blog post.



Betaworks is also asking users what they thought about Digg and what they used it for, in order to help what features will end up in the new Digg.

The goal is to essentially re-write and re-launch Digg after a whirlwind six-week hacking session to build a new version.

Betaworks acquired news-aggregating site Digg for $500,000 earlier this month, which was shocking to the Internet industry. Digg was once one of the hottest properties on the web, but later faded into obscurity.

Here’s the full (short) blog post from the site rethinkdigg:

As Betaworks and Digg both announced on their blogs, we are taking over Digg and turning it back into a startup. What they didn’t mention is that we’re rebuilding it from scratch. In six weeks.

On August 1, after an adrenaline and caffeine-fuelled six weeks, we’re rolling out a new v1. With this launch, we’re taking the first step towards (re)making Digg the best place to find, read and share the most interesting and talked about stories on the Internet — and we want your help.

Photo: Betaworks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.