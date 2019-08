This fashion brand used drones instead of models at their runway show in Silicon Valley

Betabrand showed off their clothes in a unique way at their “Silicon Valley Fashion Week?” event, the company used drones to carry clothes down the runway.

Produced by Biz Carson and Devan Joseph.

