This Online Retailer Used Models Who Are All PhD Students

In order to promote what it felt was a “smart” spring fashion collection, the online retailer Betabrand decided to find some smart models.

All seven of the women used to model the new collection either have a Ph.D or are working toward one, making Betabrand’s latest campaign the brainiest we’ve seen yet. The women hail from top schools like Stanford, Columbia, and Berkeley. “When you look beyond the ranks of the professionally beautiful, photography becomes a lot more fun,” Betabrand founder Chris Lindland says.

Take a look for yourself:

Sasha is a nuclear engineering PhD candidate at UC Berkeley.

Ines has her PhD in electrical/computer engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

Asha has her PhD in cognitive psychology from Stanford.

Genevieve has a PhD in education from Columbia University Teachers College.

Nicole is a chemistry/chemical biology PhD candidate at the University of California, San Francisco.

Kelly is a neuropsychology PhD candidate at Stanford.

Karina is a sociology PhD candidate at Stanford.

You can view the complete spring collection, and more photos of the models, at Betabrand’s website here.

Via: Adweek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.