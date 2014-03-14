This Online Retailer Used Models Who Are All PhD Students

Aaron Taube
Beta brand tnailBetabrand

In order to promote what it felt was a “smart” spring fashion collection, the online retailer Betabrand decided to find some smart models.

All seven of the women used to model the new collection either have a Ph.D or are working toward one, making Betabrand’s latest campaign the brainiest we’ve seen yet. The women hail from top schools like Stanford, Columbia, and Berkeley. “When you look beyond the ranks of the professionally beautiful, photography becomes a lot more fun,” Betabrand founder Chris Lindland says.

Take a look for yourself:

Sasha is a nuclear engineering PhD candidate at UC Berkeley.

Sasha 4 from BetabrandBetabrand

Ines has her PhD in electrical/computer engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

Ines last try from BetabrandBetabrand

Asha has her PhD in cognitive psychology from Stanford.

Asha 2 from BetabrandBetabrand

Genevieve has a PhD in education from Columbia University Teachers College.

Genevieve from BetabrandBetabrand

Nicole is a chemistry/chemical biology PhD candidate at the University of California, San Francisco.

Nicole 2 from BetabrandBetabrand

Kelly is a neuropsychology PhD candidate at Stanford.

Kelly from BetabrandBetabrand

Karina is a sociology PhD candidate at Stanford.

Karina from BetabrandBetabrand

You can view the complete spring collection, and more photos of the models, at Betabrand’s website here.

Via: Adweek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.