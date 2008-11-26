Awkward! Nobel Laureate Krugman Meets Bush

This had to have been fun… By virtue of having won the Nobel Prize in economics, Paul Krugman was invited to the White House to meet the President. Of course, Krugman’s star has risen considerably during the Bush administration, having made a second career out of bashing his economic policies in the pages of the New York Times. We hope Krugman at least thanked Bush for being his foil for all these years, and possibly — if you believe the timing of Krugman’s award was politically motivated — for helping him win the Nobel Prize.



Feel free to suggest a caption.

HT: Free Exchange

