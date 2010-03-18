How To Profit From Tiger's Awkward Return To Golf

Joe Weisenthal
Great news for compulsive gamblers!

Tiger Woods is coming back, and that means a whole new host of wagers you can blow your money on.

Canadian sports betting site Bodog.com has a complete set of odds on various things, including the colour of hat he’ll wear in his first tournament back, and whether he’ll get a hole in one at the first round of the Masters.

A note on odds: There are two kinds of odds listed.

The first is simple. When the odds are listed as 4/1 it means you’ll get paid 4x on your bet.

Elsewhere, what’s listed is the so-called “moneyline”.When you see, for example a bet that says (+130) it means you will win $130 for a $100 bet. When you see (-130) it means you must bet $130 to win $100)

The colour of his hat

Will he be heckled?

Will he ever have the outright lead?

His lowest scoring round

His final Masters standings

Peak TV ratings

Will Nike run a commercial?

Will any other sponsor run a commercial?

His first round score

Will he make the cut?

Will he get a hole in one

How many Majors will heTiger win this year?

