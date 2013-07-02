The Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's BET Awards

Aly Weisman
Brandy Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan BET Awards 2013Brandy and actor Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan rocked the BET Awards red carpet.

Everyone from Justin Timberlake to Nicki Minaj came out for the 2013 BET Awards at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The show, hosted by Chris Tucker, featured performances by Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Robin Thicke, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, R. Kelly and more.

Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist for the fourth year in a row, Kendrick Lamar won Best New Artist and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Drake took home three awards but wasn’t there to accept them because he was apparently afraid to run into nemesis Chris Brown.

But the most interesting aspect of the night was the red carpet, where music stars went all out in crazy, over-the-top outfits.

MTV Reality star Angela Simmons, here with rapper French Montana, hosted 106 & Park's red carpet pre-show.

Brandy and actor Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan were having plenty of fun before the awards ceremony.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose made one of their first red carpet appearances since welcoming baby boy Sebastian in February.

Singer Ciara and rapper Future wore all black leather.

But Ciara changed into these money-printed pants and bra top for her performance during the show.

Erykah Badu's hair was epic.

Singer India.Arie arrived in Pepto-Bismol pink.

But changed into this sequined jumpsuit during the awards. We missed the disco memo.

Chris Brown arrived with artist Sevyn Streeter, who is sigend to his label.

He changed into this skeleton-inspired top for his performance during the show.

Rapper 2 Chainz walked the red carpet in what appeared to be a sweatshirt dress.

But then went for a rockstar boho vibe on-stage.

Janelle Monae performed with a poodle!

Mariah Carey's dress looked more beauty pageant hopeful than BET award winner.

Why even bother with the leather jacket, Miguel?

Or why even wear clothes at all, Sofi Green?

42-year-old actress Taraji P. Henson looked younger than her years in this revealing mini-dress.

Ashanti also went for the cut-out look, but added an oversized side bun.

And actress Meagan Good let it all hang out.

While Tamela Mann covered up with too many layers.

Tiki Caldwell went with the overalls trend as Bow Wow's date.

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas rocked the mullet dress.

Actress Kat Graham kept it tough.

Actress Loretta Devine looked like she was getting attacked by wild animals.

We're not sure what Toya DeLazy was thinking with this one.

What's black and white and red all over? a newspaper. And singer Melanie Fiona.

Eve was the colourful yin to Swizz Beats' black and white yang.

Robin Thicke's fan had a perfectly placed hand.

Justin Timberlake rocked a floppy bow tie.

Stevie Wonder's mask caftan made us ... wonder ... what he was thinking.


And Jamie Foxx accepted his Best Actor award wearing monotone maroon, but even he didn't look happy about it.

Now see which worst-dressed stars have up-and-coming kids ...

The hottest celebrity offspring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.