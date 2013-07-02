The Most Ridiculous Outfits At Last Night's BET Awards

Brandy and actor Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan rocked the BET Awards red carpet.

Everyone from Justin Timberlake to Nicki Minaj came out for the 2013 BET Awards at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The show, hosted by Chris Tucker, featured performances by Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Robin Thicke, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, R. Kelly and more.

Nicki Minaj won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist for the fourth year in a row, Kendrick Lamar won Best New Artist and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Drake took home three awards but wasn’t there to accept them because he was apparently afraid to run into nemesis Chris Brown.

But the most interesting aspect of the night was the red carpet, where music stars went all out in crazy, over-the-top outfits.

