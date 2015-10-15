8 best friends built a row of identical vacation houses for themselves -- and you can rent them on Airbnb

After 20 years of friendship, four Texas couples decided to build identical vacation homes next to each other — and now you can rent the houses on Airbnb to stay in with your own friends.

The four cabins, better known as “Bestie Row,” are located along the Llano River in Texas. There is also common building with a kitchen and living room for guests to hang out in. Bestie Row comes fully equipped with Wifi, cable, and riverfront access complete with kayaks and canoes.

Renting Bestie Row costs $US1050 per night, but since you’ll be able to fit at least 16 people, it’s actually a steal at around $US65 per person per night.

Keep reading to learn more about Bestie Row.

Welcome to Bestie Row, located in Texas 'Hill Country' 70 miles west of Austin.

Each couple has their own cabin, complete with a bedroom and bathroom.

Bestie Row also has a shared structure which houses a kitchen and living room.

Each cabin is roughly 350 square feet.

And offers a great view of the Llano River in Texas.

After ten years of planning, the couples started building Bestie Row in 2011. It took a year to complete.

Construction cost each couple $200,000.

The houses are designed to withstand the elements and be environmentally friendly. Check out the metal siding, which helps trap heat.

These metal drums are used to catch rainwater.

While they might look utilitarian on the outside, inside, the cabins are totally cosy.

Here's a look inside one of the cabins.

And here's one of the bathrooms.

Glass doors let in plenty of natural light making the cabins look bright and airy.

The natural wood is a nice touch too.

'What a slice of Hill Country heaven,' writes one former Airbnb guest. 'Can't recommend this property enough. We'd love to come back!'

