8 best friends built a row of identical vacation houses for themselves -- and you can rent them on Airbnb

After 20 years of friendship, four Texas couples decided to build identical vacation homes next to each other — and now you can rent the houses on Airbnb to stay in with your own friends.

The four cabins, better known as “Bestie Row,” are located along the Llano River in Texas. There is also common building with a kitchen and living room for guests to hang out in. Bestie Row comes fully equipped with Wifi, cable, and riverfront access complete with kayaks and canoes.

Renting Bestie Row costs $US1050 per night, but since you’ll be able to fit at least 16 people, it’s actually a steal at around $US65 per person per night.

Keep reading to learn more about Bestie Row.

