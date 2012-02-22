Someone Just Used WiFi To Put Hardcore Porn On Best Buy's In-Store TVs

Photo: BiBi Jones took the original photo, we added the Best Buy logo

Gloria Berg was browsing TVs at the local Best Buy with her son and grandchildren when suddenly some hardcore pornography was flashed on one of the TV screens.Here’s how she described it to the local CBS news outlet:



“It was extremely, extremely pornographic image,” customer Gloria Berg says. “I think even the word ‘pornographic’ doesn’t cover it. I have never watched pornography, so I don’t know what else you can see there, but to me, I really felt extremely violated.”

The image got on the TV screen because a couple of clever pranksters hacked into some WiFi-connected “smart” TVs and put it up.

The Best Buy store managers quickly turned off the TV, but it was too late for Berg and the other customers. They saw what they saw. Now they’ve filed a complaint with the police.

