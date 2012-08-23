How To Block Ads On YouTube And 6 Other Cool Tricks

We love YouTube, but there’s a lot we’d change about it, too.



The ads are a little too obtrusive for us, we’d love to set a default video quality, and the famously obnoxious comments are often better left out completely.

Thankfully there are browser plugins that make it a snap to change the way you interact with the definitive video-sharing site for the better.

