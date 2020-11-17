These are the 20 best soccer players in the world under the age of 21

Getty/Jean Catuffe/David Ramos/Lars Baron Erling Braut Haaland, Ansu Fati, and Jonathan David.

The “Golden Boy” award is the prize given to the best footballer under the age of 21 in Europe each year.

Its previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and most recently Joao Felix.

Below are the 20 players who made the final shortlist for the award in 2020.

The “Golden Boy” award is one of the most prestigious individual prizes in European soccer.

The award, established by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 and voted for by journalists and the public, is presented to the player under the age of 21 adjudged to have had the most impressive calendar year.

At 21, Felix is now too old to defend his prize, however there are plenty of worthy successors to the throne in 2020.

To be exact, there are 20 contenders, ranging from pacey wingers to strikers who cannot stop scoring. Keep reading to see the full list below.

Mitchel Bakker – Paris Saint Germain and the Netherlands

Getty/Lintao Zhang

Age: 20

Position: Left back

Bakker has established himself as PSG’s first choice left back this term in the absence of the injured Juan Bernat, placing him in the starting XI of one of Europe’s biggest sides.

Eduardo Camavinga – Stade Rennais and France

Getty/Tim Clayton

Age: 18

Position: Central midfielder

Camavinga became France’s youngest scorer in over 100 years when he scored during a 7-1 victory over Ukraine in October.

Jonathan David – LOSC Lille and Canada

Getty/Jean Catuffe

Age: 20

Position: Striker

David has scored 11 times in just 12 games for the Canadian national team.

While his international form is scintillating, David hasn’t been able to find the net for Lille since his move from Gent this summer.

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich and Canada

Getty/TF Images

Age: 20

Position: Left-back

A former MLS star with the Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies is now one of Bayern Munich’s most integral players.

Sergino Dest – FC Barcelona and USA

Getty/Soccrates Images

Age: 20

Position: Right-back

Dest is the first American ever to appear for Barcelona in both La Liga and against rivals Real Madrid in “El Clasico.” Born in the Netherlands and schooled by Ajax, Dest qualifies for the USMNT by virtue of his father, a US citizen.

Fabio Silva – Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal

Getty/Chloe Knott

Age: 18

Position: Striker

Wolves paid FC Porto $US46 million for Silva’s services this summer, making him the club’s most expensive ever player.

Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona and Spain

Getty/David Ramos

Age: 18

Position: Winger

Fati was named La Liga’s Player of the Month for September this season, and became one of the youngest ever Champions League scorers in October.

Phil Foden – Manchester City and England

Getty/Robbie Jay Barratt

Age: 20

Position: Central midfielder

Pep Guardiola described Phil Foden as the “most talented player” he’s ever seen.

Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax and the Netherlands

Getty/Soccrates Images

Age: 18

Position: Central midfielder

Gravenberch made his debut for Ajax aged just 16 and has since made 14 further first team appearances.

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United and England

Age: 19

Position: Striker

Greenwood scored 17 times in all competitions for Manchester United last season, and though his form has dipped this term, he is one of the hottest young strikers on the planet.

Erling Braut Haaland – Borussia Dortmund and Norway

Getty/Lars Baron

Age: 20

Position: Striker

Haaland has averaged a goal per game over the past two seasons with RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, breaking all sorts of records in the process, and earning comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – Chelsea and England

Getty/Catherine Ivill

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard believes Hudson-Odoi will become a “world class player” at Stamford Bridge, according to The Independent.

Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus and Sweden

Getty/Valerio Pennicino

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Kulusevski was named as Serie A’s Best Young Player for the 2019/20 season after his performances for Parma on loan. Now he’s back at his parent club, he will look to impress even more.

Rodrygo – Real Madrid and Brazil

Getty/Angel Martinez

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Rodrygo became the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Champions League when he hit a hat-trick against Galatasaray in November 2019.

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal and England

Getty/Sam Bagnall

Age: 19

Position: Left back

Only one player made more assists in last season’s Europa League than Saka, who has drawn praise both domestically, and on the international stage.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund and England

Getty/TF images

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Sancho managed an impressive 20 goals and 20 assists for Dortmund last season, and is consistently linked with a big money move back to England.

Dominik Szoboszlai – Red Bull Salzburg and Hungary

Getty/David Geieregger

Age: 20

Position: Central midfielder

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Szoboszlai, according to SB Nation.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan and Italy

Getty/Marco Canoniero

Age: 20

Position: Central midfielder

Tonali has already been described as the best midfielder in Serie A by AC Milan and Italy icon Andrea Pirlo.

Ferran Torres – Manchester City and Spain

Getty/Matt McNulty

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Torres has enjoyed a blistering start to his Manchester City career following his summer move from Valencia, scoring four times in 10 games.

Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid and Brazil

Getty/Quality Sport Images

Age: 20

Position: Winger

Brazil legend Dani Alves told Insider last year that he believes Vinicius Jr is the best young talent in the game.

