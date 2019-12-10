The 25 best and 25 worst TV shows of the decade, according to fans

Liam Daniel/HBO HBO’s limited series ‘Chernobyl’ was voted one of the best shows of the decade by fans on Metacritic.

Insider took a look back at the best and worst of television from 2010 to 2019.

We ranked the top 25 and bottom 25 series based on user voting on Metacritic.

The top shows were “Planet Earth II,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Chernobyl.” The worst series include “Megyn Kelly Today,” “Work It,” and “Batwoman.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ranking shows that premiered a majority of its seasons from 2010 to 2019, Insider took a look at series Metacritic users believe were the best of the last decade. Their rankings were out of 10, and we used scores for all seasons of a show to come up with the average.

Some popular shows have surprisingly lower averages. For example, “Game of Thrones” (the earlier seasons of which are the highest rated on Metacritic) wound up with lower average thanks to its divisive final season. It doesn’t appear on this list.

Keep reading to see the best and worst TV of the last decade, according to fans on Metacritic.

The best

25. “Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey” (National Geographic/Fox)

20th Television Neil deGrasse Tyson in ‘Cosmos.’

Synopsis: “Based on Carl Sagan’s original ‘Cosmos’ series, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosts this new version.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

24. “Babylon” (Channel 4)

Channel 4 Brit Marling and James Nesbitt costarred in ‘Babylon.’

Synopsis: “The Danny Boyle black comedy co-produced with Channel 4 takes a look at the London police force including officers in the Territorial Support Group and Armed Response Unit as the new Director of Communications deals with bureaucracy and Police Commissioner Richard Miller.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

23. “The Escape Artist” (PBS)

PBS Sophie Okonedo and David Tennant costarred on this three-part miniseries.

Synopsis: “Barrister Will Burton (David Tennant) defends accused murder Liam Foyle (Toby Kebbell) but soon finds his client more dangerous than he thought.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

22. “Vietnam in HD” (History Channel)

History Channel The History Channel aired this documentary series.

Synopsis: “New, unseen footage is included in the six-part mini-series about the Vietnam War narrated by Michael C. Hall.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

21. “Person of Interest” (CBS)

John P. Filo / CBS Michael Emerson and Jim Caviezel

Synopsis: “Reese is a former CIA agent presumed dead who is recruited by Finch , a mysterious billionaire, to help stop crime before it happens with the help of Finch’s software.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

20. “Suits” (USA)

Shane Mahood/ USA Network/ NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images The now-Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle costarred on ‘Suits.’

Synopsis: “‘Suits’ is a legal drama [following] drop-out Mike Ross who accidentally lands a job with one of New Yorks best legal closers, Harvey Specter. They soon become a winning team with Mike’s raw talent and photographic memory, and he soon reminds Harvey of why he went into the field of law in the first place.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

19. “The Ricky Gervais Show” (HBO)

HBO This was an animated comedy series on HBO.

Synopsis: “Based on the series of podcasts that Gervais did with longtime partner Stephen Merchant, this comedy team convenes to bring HBO an animated series about their hilarious friend Karl Pilkington.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.7

18. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Netflix Will Arnett voices BoJack on this Netflix animated series

Synopsis: ” An animated comedy about the struggles of the former sitcom half-horse, half-man star while living in Los Angeles.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.76

17. “The Night Of” (HBO)

Barry Wetcher/HBO Riz Ahmed starred on this HBO miniseries.

Synopsis: “The limited crime drama series created by Steven Zaillian and Richard Price (loosely based on BBC series ‘Criminal Justice’) examines the New York City criminal system through attorney Jack Stone and his client, a young Pakistani named Nasir Khan, who’s accused of murder.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.8

16. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Patrick Harbron/Netflix Charlie Cox played the titular superhero on Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ series.

Synopsis: “In New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood, Matt Murdock fights for justice as a blind lawyer in the daylight and as Daredevil at night.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.8

15. “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” (BBC America)

BBC America Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood on ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.’

Synopsis: “The adaptation of a Douglas Adams series (which also was made as a 2012 BBC comedy) follows holistic detective Dirk and his assistant Todd as they investigate cases.”

Average Metacritic user score:8.8

14. “Frozen Planet” (BBC/Discovery)

Discovery Channel ‘Frozen Planet’ is a nature documentary series.

Synopsis: “Narrated by Alec Baldwin, the BBC and Discovery coproduced documentary series goes north and south to cover life in the Arctic and Antarctic.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.8

13. “Justified” (FX)

Prashant Gupta/FX Timothy Olyphant starred on this FX drama series.

Synopsis: “This show is about US Marshal Raylan Givens, a modern day 19th century-style lawman, who enforces his brand of justice to put a target on his back with criminals and puts him at odds with his bosses in the Marshal service. As a result, he gets reassigned to the US District covering the town where he grew up.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.83

12. “Fargo” (FX)

Facebook/Fargo Martin Freeman costarred on ‘Fargo.’

Synopsis: “The series based on the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning film begins with the arrival of Lorne Malvo to Minnesota. Lorne’s actions brings major changes to the lives of insurance salesman Lester Nygaard; Officer Molly Solverson, the daughter of former chief; and Duluth Deputy Gus Grimly. Other people in town include grocery chain owner Stavros Milos, widow Gina Hess, and Deputy Bill Oswalt.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.86

11. “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

AMC Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn on the season two premiere of ‘Better Call Saul.’

Synopsis: “The spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad’ focuses on Albuquerque lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.88

10. “Our Planet” (Netflix)

Ted Giffords/Netflix/Silverback Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’ is a documentary series about Earth and its creatures.

Synopsis: “The eight-part series from ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Blue Planet’ director Alastair Fothergill was filmed over four years with 4k cameras and narrated by David Attenborough.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.9

9. “Ash Vs. Evil Dead” (Starz)

Starz Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and Arielle Carver-O’Neill costarred on ‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead.’

Synopsis: “The comedic horror series from by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell finds Ash trying to keep away from the Evil Dead for the past 30 years. When a Deadite plague breaks out, a reluctant Ash with the help of Pablo Simon Bolivar and Kelly Maxwell try to end Evil once and for all.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.9

8. “Sherlock” (BBC)

BBC America Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes in this BBC adaptation.

Synopsis: “This three-part series retells the tale of England’s most celebrated detective but in a modern-day setting, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman taking the leads as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.9

7. “Rectify” (SundanceTV)

SundanceTV Aden Young starred on ‘Rectify.’

Synopsis: “After 19 years in prison for the rape and murder of his girlfriend, Daniel Holden is released due to DNA evidence. His return home brings new challenges including new family members and a divided community.”

Average Metacritic user score: 8.925

6. “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” (FX)

FX Denis Leary costarred and created ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.’

Synopsis: “Twenty-five years after New York rock band The Heathens broke up due to sex and drugs, lead singer Johnny Rock wants to stage a comeback with the help of lead guitarist Flash and a 22-year singer named Gigi in this comedy created by Leary.”

Average Metacritic user score: 9

5. “Making a Murderer” (Netflix)

Netflix Steven Avery (left) is the subject of this Netflix original documentary.

Synopsis: “Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi’s 10-part documentary focuses on the case of Steven Avery, a man convicted of sexual assault, before being exonerated by DNA evidence 18 years later. A few years later, he’s convicted in the disappearance and murder of another woman.”

Average Metacritic user score: 9.05

4. “Longmire” (A&E/Netflix)

Netflix Robert Taylor starred on this modern western crime drama.

Synopsis: “Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) is a sheriff in a small Wyoming town in this adaptation of the mystery novels by Craig Johnson.”

Average Metacritic user score: 9.1

3. “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Liam Daniel/HBO Jared Harris as Valery Legasov on HBO’s miniseries ‘Chernobyl.’

Synopsis: “Soviet nuclear physicist Valery Legasov, Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina, and Soviet nuclear physicist Ulana Khomyuk are some of the people who worked to stop radioactive material from spreading further during the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in this HBO/Sky co-production five-part miniseries.”

Average Metacritic user score:9.3

2. “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

Adult Swim via YouTube Justin Roiland is the voice actor for both Rick and Morty on this Adult Swim series.

Synopsis: “The animated comedy from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland follows the adventures of mad scientist Rick Sanchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband, and her children Morty and Summer.”

Average Metacritic user score: 9.3

1. “Planet Earth II” (AMC/BBC/Sundance)

BBC America/Emma Napper A red-eyed tree frog in the Costa Rican jungle.

Synopsis: “Narrated by David Attenborough, the sequel to the 2006 nature series features the use of 4K ultra high definition, aerial drones, and remote recordings to explore the habitats and animals on islands, mountains, jungles, deserts, grasslands and cities.”

Average Metacritic user score: 9.3

The worst

25. “Are We There Yet?” (TBS)

Columbia Pictures Ice Cube costarred on ‘Are We There Yet?’

Synopsis: “This show is based on the movie that came out in 2005, where Nick, played by Ice Cube, wants to date Suzanne but has to deal with her kids to get to her first.”

Average Metacritic user score:2.8

24. “Amish Mafia” (Discovery Channel)

Discovery ‘Amish Mafia’ was a reality show on Discovery Channel.

Synopsis: “A small group of men protect and maintain order amongst the Amish in Lancaster County.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.8

23. “We Are Men” (CBS)

Facebook/We Are Men Chris Smith, Kal Penn, Jerry O’Connell, and Tony Shalhoub costarred on ‘We Are Men.’

Synopsis: “Carter moves into a short-term rental complex where he meets and befriends three divorced men.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.8

22. “Allen Gregory” (Fox)

Jonah Hill was the voice of this animated character on ‘Allen Gregory.’

Synopsis: “The animated comedy created by Jonah Hill, Andrew Mogel, and Jarred Paul focuses on the seven-year-old title character voiced by Hill.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.7

21. “The Show With Vinny” (MTV)

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Vinny got his own spin-off show after ‘Jersey Shore.’

Synopsis: “‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino hosts celebrities at his family’s house in Staten Island.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.7

20. “The Leisure Class” (HBO)

HBO ‘The Leisure Class’ aired on HBO in 2015.

Synopsis: “A dashing English con man’s scheme to marry into a prominent East Coast family is threatened by the arrival of his unhinged, ne’er-do-well brother on the eve of his wedding to the daughter of a US senator.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.7

19. “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore” (Comedy Central)

Daily Show/Comedy Central Larry Wilmore hosts this talk and interview show on Comedy Central.

Synopsis: “With Stephen Colbert moving to CBS, Larry Wilmore moves to the daily late night desk full-time.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.7

18. “White People” (MTV)

MTV/YouTube The documentary ‘White People’ aired on MTV.

Synopsis: “Jose Antonio Vargas travelled across the United States to talk to young people about race for his documentary.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.6

17. “Sex Box” (WE)

WE One of the couples featured on ‘Sex Box.’

Synopsis: “Three experts: Chris Donaghue, Fran Walfish, and Yvonne Capehart discuss relationship and sex issues with three different couples before and after they have sex in the on stage cube in the reality show based on a British show.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.5

16. “Charmed” (CW)

The CW Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffer, and Madeleine Mantock costar in this CW reboot.

Synopsis: “Still reeling from their mother’s death, Mel and her younger sister Madison discover they have an older sister named Macy. Soon after, they start manifesting powers and are told they are witches who must protect the world from demons in this reboot of the WB series from Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin and Jessica O’Toole.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.5

15. “Jersey Shore” (MTV)

MTV Angelina, Jenni ‘JWOWW,’ Mike ‘The Situation,’ Nicole ‘Snooki,’ DJ Pauly D, Ronnie, Sammi ‘Sweetheart,’ and Vinny on ‘Jersey Shore.’

Synopsis: “MTV takes you to the Jersey Shore to meet eight young adults living in a summer share in some of the most popular vacation spots, and we watch them go through work, love, friendship, drama and hookups.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.4

14. “I Wanna Marry Harry” (Fox)

FOX The Prince Harry lookalike featured on this reality series.

Synopsis: “Twelve contestants from the US travel to England for a chance to win the heart of Prince Harry. The only problem is he’s not a royal, just a lookalike.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.4

13. “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (TLC)

TLC Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, and her family.

Synopsis: “The spin-off of ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ focuses on six-year-old beauty queen Alana Thompson and her family.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.15

12. “The Real Housewives of Miami” (Bravo)

Bravo ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ is just one of many Bravo reality series.

Synopsis: “Follow the lives of the elite women living in Miami, Florida.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.1

11. “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp” (Lifetime)

Courtesy of Lifetime This was a reality series following the daughter of former Republican politician Sarah Palin.

Synopsis: “The life of raising a son as a single mother is the focus of this reality show with Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.”

Average Metacritic user score: 2.0

10. “Uncle Buck” (ABC)

ABC Mike Epps starred on this reimagining of ‘Uncle Buck’ on ABC.

Synopsis: “Uncle Buck (Mike Epps) takes care of his brother’s children after their nanny quits in this latest remake of the John Candy film.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.9

9. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Tina Rowden/Netflix ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ is a TV series that ‘showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs.’

Synopsis: “The anthology series based on Dolly Parton’s songs features a cast that includes Ginnifer Goodwin, Julianne Hough, Melissa Leo, Camryn Manheim, Dallas Roberts, Sarah Shahi, Kathleen Turner, and Bellamy Young.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.8

8. “Batwoman” (CW)

The CW Ruby Rose stars on the CW’s ‘Batwoman.’

Synopsis: “With Batman/Bruce Wayne gone from Gotham, Kate Kane takes the mantle as Batwoman in the Greg Berlanti and Caroline Dries series based on the DC characters.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.8

7. “High Society” (CW)

CW Tinsley Mortimer on the CW reality series ‘High Society.’

Synopsis: “This CW reality series follows famed New York socialite Tinsley Mortimer and her high-profile friends.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.6

6. “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” (TLC)

TLC The former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on her reality show.

Synopsis: “This show will mirror a ‘Planet Earth’ style that will feature Sarah Palin and her family on camera and focus on her Alaskan homeland.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.5

5. “H8R” (CW)

Richard Shotwell/AP Mario Lopez was the celebrity host of ‘H8R.’

Synopsis: “Mario Lopez hosts this reality show where celebrities meet one of their fiercest critics.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.5

4. “The Houstons: On Our Own” (Lifetime)

Synopsis: “The reality show features Whitney’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina (known as Krissy); her adopted son, Nick Gordon; her sister-in-law and manager, Pat Houston; her older brother, Gary; and her mother, Cissy.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.4

3. “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold” (Viceland)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Tom Arnold (centre) and Viceland executives at ‘The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold’ panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in July 2018.

Synopsis: “Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant Tom Arnold seeks out video tapes rumoured to be potentially damaging to Donald Trump.”

Average Metacritic user score: 1.0

2. “Work It” (ABC)

ABC Amaury Nolasco and Ben Koldyke costarred on ‘Work It.’

Synopsis: “After they’re laid off, Lee Standish and Angel Ortiz dress up as women to get new jobs as pharmaceutical sales wo(men).”

Average Metacritic user score: 0.9

1. “Megyn Kelly Today” (NBC)

NBC Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly on her short-lived talk show.

Synopsis: “The morning talk show hosted by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly features celebrity interviews with news and lifestyles segments.”

Average Metacritic user score: 0.6

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.