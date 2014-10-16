Here Are The Best And Worst States To Live With Student Debt

Americans with student loan debt might want to move to Utah.



WalletHub’s recent student debt study shows that with 11% of student debt either in delinquency or default, the state you end up in can make all the difference in the value of your degree. People living in states with more stable economies, lower college-related debt levels, and higher incomes will find it easier to pay off their loans.

According to WalletHub’s rankings, Utah, Wyoming, and North Dakota are the best states to live with student debt, while Rhode Island, Maine, and Georgia are the worst.

Hover over each state on the map below to see its ranking (number one being the best), and see the full results of the study and its methodology at WalletHub.

