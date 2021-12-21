The 5 best and 5 worst songs of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” will go down as the year’s defining hit.

Olivia Rodrigo dominated the first half of 2021 with the release of “Drivers License,” her first official single.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for eight weeks, earning Rodrigo a vast spectrum of adoring fans, from her idol Taylor Swift to adult male comedians on “Saturday Night Live.”

There’s a reason this song has resonated with so many people, why its fans defy generational boundaries and genre preferences. It’s a feast of intimacies, from the opening line taken straight from Rodrigo’s diary to the spiritual experience of the bridge.

Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” is packed with devastating lyrics and melodic triumphs, but “Drivers License” remains her ultimate masterpiece. She catalogs heartbreak with anguish, bravery, and remarkable tenderness.