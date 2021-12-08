6 of the best snacks to pack for flights, according to nutritionists — and 4 foods to skip

- Airport food can be expensive and lack variety.
- Instead, you can pack food in your carry-on that could help you feel better during your flight.
- Ginger tea can keep nausea at bay, while nuts and seeds will keep you full without the bloat.
We spoke with certified nutritionist Serena Poon and registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida to get some flight-friendly food recommendations, along with tips on which food groups to avoid altogether when traveling.
Poon recommends drinking more water than usual leading up to your departure and being intentional with water intake during your flight.
“Bring a large, empty water bottle through security to fill before you get on the plane and sip water throughout your journey,” she said.
“Simply stash some ginger tea in your carry-on and ask the flight attendant for a cup of hot water during beverage service,” she said.
“They are also full of fiber and fun to snack on,” said Poon. “These nutrient-rich snacks supply a satisfying crunch and will keep you feeling full for longer.”
“Crackers that are made from whole grains or seeds are usually the most nutrient-dense options,” she said.
When compared with refined grains, whole grains are better sources of fiber, protein, and other nutrients, including iron, folate, selenium, B vitamins, and magnesium.
Additionally, they go easy on sensitive stomachs.
“Wholesome crackers are also easy on your digestive system, making them a great option if your stomach is feeling off,” she added.
“I love making an easy trail mix whenever I travel,” Poon said. “Usually, it’s a combination of raw, unsalted organic nuts like almonds or cashews and some dried, unsweetened, organic berries.”
Dietitian Kylie Sakaida recommends using foods packed with protein as fuel throughout your travels.
“I always recommend having snacks with an adequate amount of carbs and protein to keep you energized and satiated throughout your flight,” she said.
Instead of over-spending for something you don’t really want, Poon recommends making your own low-sodium, protein-filled sandwich at home.
“When you make food at home, you know exactly what’s entering your body and you have the most control over your nourishment,” she said.
“These types of food can slow your digestion and make the symptoms of motion sickness worse,” she said.
To minimize discomfort, stick to less temperamental snacks until you reach your destination.
“Spicy foods, alcohol, and highly acidic foods might place more strain on your digestive system than is comfortable while spending a few hours in an airplane seat,” Poon said.
“Unless you’re eating them within two hours, I wouldn’t recommend bringing any snacks that would spoil quickly or require refrigeration,” Sakaida said.
Unless you know your journey will be fairly short, Sakaida said it is better to be safe than sorry.
“You wouldn’t want to risk getting sick from improperly stored food on a flight or trip,” she said.