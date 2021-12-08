6 of the best snacks to pack for flights, according to nutritionists — and 4 foods to skip

It can be tricky to know which, if any, foods to bring on a flight.

When you’re hungry at altitudes upwards of 30,000 feet (9,144.00m), eating small bags of lightly salted peanuts is not an ideal situation for anyone.

We spoke with certified nutritionist Serena Poon and registered dietitian Kylie Sakaida to get some flight-friendly food recommendations, along with tips on which food groups to avoid altogether when traveling.