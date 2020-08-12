The best (and worst) countries for raising a family

Miguel Pereira/Getty Images The US ranked as one of the worst countries to raise a family, per a new analysis of over 1,000 factors.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the struggle of working parents who are juggling both their jobs and childcare duties.

Lack of free or affordable childcare was an issue before the pandemic, and industry insiders project to only get worse in the coming months unless Congress passes an industry bailout.

New research from parenting bloggers Asher & Lyric reveal the US is far from the best place to raise a family.

The bloggers ranked 35 countries on about 1,000 data points, giving each country an overall score.

The US ranked as one of worst countries to raise a family due to high childcare costs and the number of school shootings per capita.

As schools reopen with semi-virtual and half-day models, 73% of American parents plan to make major changes to their professional lives with 15% considering leaving the workplace altogether,one recent survey found.

According to new research compiled by parenting bloggers Asher & Lyric, the US is not the best place to raise a family, pandemic or not. In fact, it ranked as one of the worst countries to raise a family, particularly for the number of high school shootings per capita and the high cost of childcare.

The bloggers ranked 35 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries on about 1,000 weighted factors:

Safety (homicide rate, number of school shootings per capita)

Cost (% of net income that goes toward childcare costs, out of pocket healthcare costs)

Happiness (World Happiness Report survey, inequality score in the GINI index ranked by the World Bank)

Health (maternal mortality rate, share of population exposed to air pollution above WHO limits)

Education (school enrollment rate, reading and mathematics performance of 15-year-olds)

Time (average hours adults work per year as collected by the OECD, paid maternity and paternity leave)

Here’s what they found, along with a snapshot of some information on each country. You can read the full report here.

The top 5 countries to raise a family:

5. Luxembourg

DEA / W. BUSS / Getty Images Luxembourg received an A+ score in safety.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 1.05

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 5%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 30.4

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:10

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 470

4. Finland

peeterv/Getty Images Finland received an A+ score on the health index, which measures things like maternal health and the amount of pollution.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 1.58

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 20%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 27.2

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:3

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 520

3. Sweden

Shutterstock.com Sweden received an A+ score on the health index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 1.20

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 5%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 24.9

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:4

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 506

2. Norway

Gorm Kallestad/NTB Scanpix/Getty Images Norway received an A+ score for the cost index, which measures things like the amount of money families spend on childcare.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 1.58

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 8%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 26.8

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:5

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 499

1. Iceland

BBandSIRI / Shutterstock Iceland received an A+ score in the happiness index, which ranked things like overall happiness as reported by citizens.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 1.05

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 5%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 28

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:3

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 474

The 5 worst countries to raise a family:

5. Bulgaria

Marianna Garmash / EyeEm Bulgaria received an F in the health index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 2.53

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 8%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 40.2

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:11

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): N/A

4. Turkey

kevin yulianto/Getty Images Turkey got an F in the happiness index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 2.12

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 3%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 40.2

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:16

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 466

3. Chile

Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters Chile got an F in the health index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 4.46

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: N/A

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 50.5

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:22

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 452

2. United States

John Moore/Getty The US got an F in the safety index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 6.12

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: 23%

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 45

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:14

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 505

1. Mexico

Associated Press Mexico also got an F in the safety index.

Homicide rate per 100,000 people: 34.1

Per cent of household income that goes toward childcare costs: N/A

Inequality score by the GINI index (with 63 being the highest): 48.2

Maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births:38

Mean reading performance for 15 year olds ranked by the OECD (with 538 being the highest): 420

