The 5 best hosts of the Oscars ever -- and the absolute worst

Oscars.org Chris Rock will host the 2016 Oscars.

As worked up as we get about which of our favourite movies we want to see win on Oscar night in a given year, how the host of the awards show performs will either elevate or deflate it.

Hosting the Oscars is not easy, judging by more than 80 years of shows, but the payoff is that if the host (or hosts) has a particularly great night, it can launch them to a special type of star in Hollywood. And if they bomb, it might be a good time to take a long vacation.

Before the analysis of how Chris Rock does this year, we looked back on the five hosts who had the best nights, and the five who had the worst in Oscar history.

BEST: 5. Ellen DeGeneres (2014) YouTube WORST: 5. Chris Rock (2005) YouTube BEST: 4. Hugh Jackman YouTube WORST: 4. Chevy Chase (1988) YouTube BEST: 3. Whoopi Goldberg (1994) YouTube WORST: 3. Seth MacFarlane (2013) YouTube BEST: 2. Billy Crystal YouTube WORST: 2. David Letterman (1995) YouTube BEST: 1. Bob Hope YouTube WORST: 1. James Franco / Anne Hathaway (2011) YouTube

