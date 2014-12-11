Here Are The Best And Worst Mobile Banking Apps

Banking online is great because it’s convenient.

And it’s even more convenient when you can do it on your phone with an app.

Unfortunately though, banking apps aren’t always user friendly.

MagnifyMoney looked at the app store ratings of the top 50 bank and credit union apps to see which ones users liked and which ones they didn’t.

They found that among the 10 biggest banks, Capital One was the bank with the highest rated app, while Citibank had the lowest rated app.

Pentagon Federal topped the list for credit unions, and Simple was the highest rated for online banks.

Take a look at the infographic below for the full results, and to see where your bank or credit union falls.

