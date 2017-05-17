Here are the best and the worst jobs for sleep

More than one-third of Americans don’t get enough sleep. The CDC researched which jobs are most and least likely to get the minimum seven hours of sleep recommended for adults.

According to research, sleep-deprived people are more likely to die earlier, call into work sick and show poor performance. Shift workers are more likely to get less sleep and it’s estimated that sleepy workers cost the US up to $US411 billion a year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.