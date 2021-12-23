5 foods to eat to help avoid jet lag, according to a nutritionist — and 2 to avoid

- It can sometimes take days to overcome jet lag.
- Nutritionist Serena Poon says certain foods can help with sleep and hydration during travel.
- Next time you fly, think about snacking on some cherries, watermelon, or avocados.
Thankfully, there are a few foods that can help you mitigate jet lag and make the most out of your trip.
Insider spoke with nutritionist Serena Poon to see which foods can help minimize the effects of jet lag and which ones to avoid.
“A lot of people turn to melatonin supplements for travel, but there are also a few foods that contain melatonin, including cherries,” said Poon.
Nutritionists recommend eating cherries or drinking cherry juice after arriving at your destination to help induce sleep.
“Mild dehydration can be a big culprit for feeling crummy when you travel,” said Poon.
Drinking water isn’t the only way to make sure you’re getting enough fluids. Plenty of fruits and vegetables have high water-content percentages, which makes them the perfect travel snack. One example is watermelon, which contains 92% water, registered dietitian nutritionist Elizabeth Beil told Insider’s Erin Heger.
The high water content in watermelon means it can also help fight feelings of fatigue and improve focus.
Snacking on these before and after your flight can help you stay ahead of dehydration.
“Filling up on foods that are high in magnesium and potassium can help you avoid the malaise that comes along with mild dehydration,” said Poon.
You can get enough electrolytes through a varied diet of healthy foods, such as vegetables and fruit. Bananas, avocados, and spinach are high in potassium, while nuts, beans, and seeds are rich in magnesium.
“Having high concentrations of vitamin C correlates to enhanced cognitive functions such as attention, focus, and decision making,” said Poon.
While there is a host of benefits linked to drinking coffee, it does not always mesh well with jet lag. Coffee can have a mild diuretic effect, and too much of it can contribute to dehydration. In addition, caffeine can play havoc with your body clock by delaying the increase in melatonin.
Poon ushers the same caution for alcoholic drinks.
“They are dehydrating and can disturb natural sleep cycles,” she said.
Flavored yogurt, smoothies, and even oat milk are examples of foods that may be hiding added sugars.