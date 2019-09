NBA draft picks have gotten really good at dressing themselves in recent years.



The league in general is fashion-obsessed right now, and guys like Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade have clearly made it imperative for young players to care about what they wear.

But there were still some atrocious looks last night at the 2013 Draft in Brooklyn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.