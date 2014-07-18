The Best And Worst Dressed Athletes At The ESPYs

ESPN’s annual sports award show The ESPYs took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Athletes, models, and celebrities were all in attendance, some of them were dressed much better than the rest.

While all of the athletes in attendance are good on the field or court, a lot of them could use some help with style. But others, like Lolo Jones, looked stunning.

Lolo Jones' midriff baring two piece was stunning.

Colin Kaepernick forgot to cover his ankles.

Tennis player Sloane Stephens was red carpet ready.

Chrissy Teigen and Erin Andrews were both absolutely gorgeous.

Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones may have had great goals at the World Cup but their fashion choices need some help.

Laurie Force, Courtney Force and John Force (Courtney and John are NHRA racers) are a well put together family.

U.S. soccer player Chris Wondolowski is wearing a suit that's a few sizes too big.

Maria Sharapova looking great in black.

We love U.S. soccer player Kyle Beckerman but he looks like a mess.

Sacramento Kings player Demarcus Cousins looked sharp in blue.

U.S. soccer player Sydney Leroux's barely there black dress left little to the imagination.

We liked Lakers player Nick Young's funky shirt.

Can't figure out what's going on with 49ers Stevie Johnson's hood...

Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin looked cute in a little black dress.

New NBA player Aaron Gordon has too much going on with that suit.

Robin Roberts killed it in a one-piece pant suit.

Usually we like Russell Westbrook's funky style but this one didn't do it for us.

Kevin Durant looked fly in green.

Um. What, Carmelo?

NFL player Michael Sam and boyfriend Vito Cammisano looked great in the crowd.

WNBA player Skylar Diggins' dress was beautiful.

Actress Jordana Brewster and NHL player Henrik Lundqvist looked great presenting.

Peyton Manning wore Denver Broncos colours while accepting the Best Record-Breaking Performance award.

Jessica Alba and Russell Wilson were good looking presenters.

Who else misses the World Cup?

