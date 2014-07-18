The Best And Worst Dressed Athletes At The ESPYs

ESPN’s annual sports award show The ESPYs took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Athletes, models, and celebrities were all in attendance, some of them were dressed much better than the rest.
While all of the athletes in attendance are good on the field or court, a lot of them could use some help with style. But others, like Lolo Jones, looked stunning.
Clint Dempsey and Jermaine Jones may have had great goals at the World Cup but their fashion choices need some help.
Laurie Force, Courtney Force and John Force (Courtney and John are NHRA racers) are a well put together family.
Peyton Manning wore Denver Broncos colours while accepting the Best Record-Breaking Performance award.
