The Best And Worst Dressed Athletes At The ESPYs

ESPN’s annual sports award show The ESPYs took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Athletes, models, and celebrities were all in attendance, some of them were dressed much better than the rest.

While all of the athletes in attendance are good on the field or court, a lot of them could use some help with style. But others, like Lolo Jones, looked stunning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.