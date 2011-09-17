This Is The Worst U.S. City For Dining Out, According To LivingSocial

Photo: Dave Hogg via Flickr

No one ever said Detroit was a culinary mecca, but it just earned the title of Worst City for Dining Out in America, according to a new LivingSocial survey (via Eater).According to LivingSocial, which polled 4,000 Americans online last month, New York, Chicago and San Francisco are the best cities for dining at restaurants.



Houston, Dallas and Washington DC rounded out the top six.

The worst cities for dining?

Seattle, Sacramento and Detroit ranked in dead last in the poll, which included 20 major cities.

Here’s what else we learned about dining out in America:

The average American eats 4.8 meals per week in restaurants, or 249 total restaurant meals per year (both dining in and carry out)

45% of respondents described themselves as “meat lovers”

Only 4% of people regularly eat at food trucks

The “big four” of cuisine: people most frequently eat Italian, Mexican, Chinese and pizza

