Five Bets We Absolutely Love Going Into The World Series

The World Series between the Cardinals and Rangers starts tonight.If you don’t care (which is most of you), why not wager a few bucks to give yourself something to root for?



Here’s the five best bets on the board:

1. Rangers -155 to win the series. Fun fact: the Rangers should actually be bigger favourites in this series. But the books are exposed on a bunch of HUGE Cardinals future bets, so they are setting the line artificially low to try and balance their exposure. That means there’s value here, even if you like the Cards.

2. Rangers +111 to win Game One. The team that has won Game One has gone on to win seven of the last eight World Series. If you like Texas in the series, you’ve got to think they’ll win Game One. So grab some value with them as a road dog tonight

3. C.J. Wilson for MVP (12-1). Yeah, this is really boring. But Wilson is a “hot” pitcher and he seems poised for a big World Series. 12-1 for him is the best odds on the board.

4. No home runs in Game One (4-1). It’s blasphemy to root against runs. But the weather is supposed to be downright silly tonight, which should suppress the power a bit.

5. Cardinals in six games (+450), and Cardinals in seven games (+400). You’ve got to think the underdog won’t run away with this season in four or five games. So bet on six and seven and get +200 odds on a nice, clean Cardinals hedge.

