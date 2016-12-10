The 50 best workplaces of 2017, according to employees

Sarah Jacobs The entryway of LinkedIn’s Manhattan office. LinkedIn is No. 8 on the list.

Whether you want to see how your current employer stacks up or you’re in the market for a new gig, look no further than jobs and recruiting site Glassdoor’s2017 Employees’ Choice Awards.

The list features the 50 best large companies to work for in 2017 across the US, according to employees.

To find the companies with the most satisfied workers, Glassdoor scanned its massive database of company reviews and ratings from current and former employees.

Based on employees’ reviews, companies received overall ratings on a scale of one to five, with five representing the most satisfied employees. Though Glassdoor’s calculations extend beyond the thousandth to determine final rank order, ratings displayed are limited to one decimal space.

