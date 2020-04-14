13 tech gadgets we use to boost our productivity and comfort when we work from home

Amazon

Working from home brings its own set of challenges, but having the right tools on hand can help you stay productive.

We’ve rounded up work-from-home tech you can get to set up your home office.

Our recommendations include quality headphones, a comfy keyboard and mouse, as well as an effective webcam and other essentials.

We’ve personally used all these items when we have worked from home over the years.

One of the biggest challenges of working from home is setting up a home office with the right tools, but once you’ve got everything in place, it’s easier to get your work done.

Even if you don’t have a ton of space or a dedicated room to turn into a home office, you can still have a comfortable and productive work-from-home setup. All you need is a table, chair, and a few key pieces of tech.

We’ve compiled this handy list of the best work-from-home tech to help you increase your productivity. The main tech essentials everyone needs to work remotely are reliable internet and a laptop, but we also a decent keyboard and mouse. With these gadgets, you’ll feel much more comfortable working than you would if you had to squint over your small laptop screen all day.

Beyond those main tech gadgets, you may also want to get a few more accessories, so we’ve added others that are enjoyable to have, including everything from headphones and speakers to webcams and smart lights.

My colleagues and I have all worked from home for varying lengths of time, and these are the tech gadgets we believe are essential to our productivity when we work remotely.

A wireless mouse for your home office

Bing Lee

Logitech’s MX Master Wireless Mouse is our top pick for the best computer mouse for good reason. It has an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to use for hours on end and you can customise the functions of its buttons and the speed of the scroll wheel. I’ve been using this mouse to work for several months now, and it’s helped limit the amount of wrist and hand fatigue I feel at the end of the day. It’s also wireless, so it’s an excellent mouse to have in your home office setup. – Malarie Gokey, Deputy Editor

A cheap Bluetooth keyboard for your home office

Kogan

I’ve been using Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard in the office for almost a full year. I like its compact design and I find the keys responsive for typing. I never use the number pad on giant keyboards, so I prefer this no-frills option. It’s wireless, too, so my small home office setup doesn’t look cluttered by a bunch of cables. For $A65, it’s an excellent affordable option. –Malarie Gokey, Deputy Editor

A gel wrist rest for your mouse

Amazon

To limit wrist fatigue, I’ve been using Kensington’s ErgoSoft Wrist Rest. It’s essentially a small gel-filled wrist pad that you can position exactly where you need it. The sticky underside keeps it from shifting around on the table, but it’s ideal to have the option to angle it or remove it as needed throughout the workday. – Malarie Gokey, Deputy Editor

A foldable Bluetooth keyboard

Amazon

If you have limited space to work from home or you need to pack up your setup and take it with you, a foldable Bluetooth keyboard may be the answer. I’ve been using this full-size one from Plugable when I’m working from home unexpectedly. At the end of the day, I can easily fold it up and hide it away to regain access to my dining table. – Malarie Gokey, Deputy Editor

A smart display

Bing Lee

I like to have a clock nearby when I’m working from home because I am wont to lose track of time entirely. I also like to have music playing in the background. To address both of those needs, I set up the Google Nest Hub on my desk. Not only does it always show me the time, but it can also play music, do maths for me, and answer any random questions I have while working. – Malarie Gokey, Deputy Editor

A webcam for acing all of those video meetings

Logitech

If you expect to be holding internal (and outgoing) video meetings for quite some time, and you aren’t going for the above-recommended laptop, then pick up the Logitech C920. This is a 1080p webcam with an excellent stand for laptops, monitors, and tripods. While this is a plug-and-play option, it’s also equipped with enhanced controls and filters for power users. – Joe Osborne, Senior Technology Editor

A mousepad with a wrist rest to prevent RSIs

Amazon

Look, there’s enough to worry about much less a debilitating work injury preventing you from getting your work done. That’s why we’re recommending the 3M Precise Mouse Pad, because it’s cheap, effective, and will keep your mouse hand comfortable with a wrist rest. Also, its tracking surface is designed for modern optical mice, so you’re basically covered from every angle for less than $A20. – Joe Osborne, Senior Technology Editor

A USB or USB-C hub for all of your gear

Amazon

If you have a work laptop or even a personal one released within the last two years, chances are that it has one or more USB-C ports. Naturally, chances are if you have a USB-C laptop you have plenty more gadgets and accessories that use traditional USB or some other more legacy form of connection. That’s where the Satechi Aluminium Multi-Port Adaptor V2 comes in with several ports and passthrough charging. It’s also $A137 generally, so something like the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Adaptor could do just as well for less than half as much. – Joe Osborne, Senior Technology Editor

A pair of noise-cancelling headphones

Bose

Though working from home likely gives you the freedom to pump up the volume on your speakers, headphones can still come in handy in many home offices – especially noise-cancelling models like the Bose 700s. Perfect for tuning out potential distractions around the house, or intruding sounds from outside, the Bose 700s feature some of the best noise cancellation tech on the market. They’re especially well-suited for use during important work calls since the mics can isolate your voice from background noises. The Bose 700s are also our pick for the most comfortable noise-cancelling headphones, so you can wear them throughout the workday without any problems. – Steven Cohen, Technology Editor

An affordable smart speaker

Amazon

My Echo Dot has become an essential desktop companion whenever I work from home. The affordable Alexa device is our top pick for best budget smart speaker, and it packs all of the same digital assistant features found on Amazon’s more expensive Echo products into a compact, budget-friendly package. Sound quality can’t compete with genuine stereo speakers, but the Echo Dot gets the job done for casual background listening while I work. It’s also a convenient tool for setting alarms and reminders, getting quick answers to questions, and receiving news and weather updates. And best of all? Its reliable voice control means you never have to step away from your keyboard. – Steven Cohen, Technology Editor

An UltraWide monitor

Amazon

I had the pleasure of testing out LG’s 34WK650-W 34″ 21:9 monitor for a few months and it completely opened my eyes up to the benefits of an UltraWide display in a home office. Typically, I work with a 24-inch 16:10 Dell UltraSharp monitor, and it performs very well for most needs. There are times, however, when there’s just not enough real estate available on the screen for all the applications I have open. With the UltraWide design of the LG 34WK650-W, however, it’s basically like having two monitors in one. Organising different windows around your screen is a breeze, allowing you to multitask like a pro. The monitor also packs in several advanced display features, like HDR and FreeSync, which make it a fine fit for entertainment and gaming when you’re not working. – Steven Cohen, Technology Editor

A desk lamp

Amazon

Whether you’re burning the midnight oil or just need extra illumination, this TaoTronics LED desk lamp can add some much-needed light. The brightness is adjustable to suit your workspace, and it has a built-in Qi-wireless charger for recharging your phone. – Les Shu, Senior Guides Editor

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.