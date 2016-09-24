The 10 best wireless headphones for your new iPhone 7

Apple has actually gone through with that “no more headphone jack” thing. This could be annoying.

While all wireless headphones continue to suffer from the same problems — higher prices, a reliance on batteries, and generally duller sound than their wired counterparts — those downsides are countered by, well, not having to use cables. For a lot of people, that’s enough.

So, since the future of audio appears to be wireless — at least if you plan on buying an iPhone 7 — we’ve rounded up the best Bluetooth headphones we’ve tested thus far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.