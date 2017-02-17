The one thing you need to start using if you want perfect skin this winter, according to a dermatologist

Photo: iStock

Your skin is your body’s largest organ, so it’s crucial you take care of it.

If you want healthy, hydrated skin, it’s important to moisturize all year long, but this step is especially important in autumn and winter.

“Your skin gets particularly dry and cracked in the winter due to low humidity levels in the air,” Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care and assistant clinical professor at the George Washington University Medical Center told Business Insider.

“To combat dry, itchy skin in the winter, apply a thick body lotion within minutes of getting out of the shower. Immediately after water exposure, the skin is maximally hydrated, and while some of that hydration will evaporate quickly, moisture levels can be sealed in with a thick moisturizer.”

Lighter moisturizers will suffice in the spring and summer, since there’s more humidity in the air. For the colder months ahead, though, you’ll want to swap in a heavier-duty option.

“In general, a winter moisturizer should be a thicker cream rather than a gel or serum-type moisturizer, unless your skin is oily,” Dr. Tanzi said.

Everyone’s skin is different. Some people are prone to getting blemishes, while others have extremely dry skin year-round. There’s no miracle moisturizer that works wonders on all skin types. So we talked with Dr. Tanzi about the key ingredients to look for in a winter moisturizer and found great options for every skin type. Have a look:

