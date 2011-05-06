The Best Windows Phone 7 Apps You're Not Using

Photo: Gizmodo

Windows Phone 7’s Marketplace certainly doesn’t have the most apps available, but it has almost all of the essential apps most people use regularly like Facebook, Twitter, ESPN Score centre, Netflix, a decent selection of games, weather apps, and more.Not only that, but many of these apps look a lot different than their Android/iOS counterparts, which more often than not look pretty similar.



We’ll show you all the best apps you need to be paying attention to on Windows Phone 7.

