The Best Windows Phone 7 Apps You're Not Using

Windows Phone 7’s Marketplace certainly doesn’t have the most apps available, but it has almost all of the essential apps most people use regularly like Facebook, Twitter, ESPN Score centre, Netflix, a decent selection of games, weather apps, and more.Not only that, but many of these apps look a lot different than their Android/iOS counterparts, which more often than not look pretty similar.
We’ll show you all the best apps you need to be paying attention to on Windows Phone 7.
MarketPlace Search is good-looking and useful, allowing you to find apps for Windows Phone 7 intuitively and easily.
eWallet Go! stores all your credit card numbers, PINs, passwords, and more. You can even back up your secret passwords to Dropbox using 256-bit AES encryption.
Birdsong can handle multiple accounts and timelines, inline picture viewing, threaded conversations, and more.
GoVoice is a fully featured Google Voice app for WP7. With GoVoice, you can send texts, make calls, and more from your Windows Phone.
Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 is a different take on the beautiful game. Lots of people like this better than FIFA.
TuneIn Radio offers more than 40,000 radio stations you can instantly listen to from the web, local, and global radio stations.
The WhisperSync feature of the Kindle app constantly keeps your most recent page in sync across all devices.
Use Handyscan to 'scan' in documents using your phone's camera, and you can even use the phone to type inside of documents once you're done.
Use Voxofon app to call Skype contacts, Google Talk contacts, and friends abroad. You can also buy minutes cheap to call landlines.
Control the swift assassin Altair is his quest to kill Templars.
Like other WP7 apps we'll touch on, this app has Xbox Live integration so you can attach your gamertag and earn achievements.
Plug in Facebook and Twitter, view trends, check profiles, and more. We like Seesmic's raccoon logo, too.
Foursquare's app for Windows Phone 7 is the best way to check in, find friends, and get directions to places nearby.
The Netflix app for Windows Phone 7 is the perfect way to take your streaming subscription on the go.
Poynt has tons of businesses and entertainment venues built in, and you can even make reservations from within the app.
Shazam is a knowledgeable pair of ears for your phone, finding whatever music you're currently hearing.
ESPN Score centre is a scoreboard in your pocket. Check out news, standings, and more for just about any sport.
The object in Fruit Ninja is to get a high score, but watching watermelon guts spew everywhere is equally as fun.
Download Flixster and check out movie showtimes, trailers, and buy tickets. It even has Rotten Tomatoes ratings built in.
SkyFire is one of the most popular alternative browsers for iOS, rendering flash content remotely and being solid overall.
With GasBuddy, find real-time gas prices for all the gas stations in your area. Report gas prices you find to help this crowd-sourced app become more useful.
Use WeatherBug to check out forecasts, animated weather patterns, videos from WeatherBug.com, and more.
