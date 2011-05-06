The Best Windows Phone 7 Apps You're Not Using

Ellis Hamburger
windows phone 7

Windows Phone 7’s Marketplace certainly doesn’t have the most apps available, but it has almost all of the essential apps most people use regularly like Facebook, Twitter, ESPN Score centre, Netflix, a decent selection of games, weather apps, and more.Not only that, but many of these apps look a lot different than their Android/iOS counterparts, which more often than not look pretty similar.

We’ll show you all the best apps you need to be paying attention to on Windows Phone 7. 

MarketPlace search should be the default app-finding app

MarketPlace Search is good-looking and useful, allowing you to find apps for Windows Phone 7 intuitively and easily.

eWallet Go! keeps all of your valuable information safe

eWallet Go! stores all your credit card numbers, PINs, passwords, and more. You can even back up your secret passwords to Dropbox using 256-bit AES encryption.

Birdsong might be the best Twitter client for Windows Phone 7

Birdsong can handle multiple accounts and timelines, inline picture viewing, threaded conversations, and more.

GoVoice puts Google Voice on your Windows Phone

GoVoice is a fully featured Google Voice app for WP7. With GoVoice, you can send texts, make calls, and more from your Windows Phone.

Back Burner is like Instapaper for Windows Phone 7

If you want to remember articles and websites to read later, check out BackBurner.

Krashlander is one of the most popular WP7 games

Krashlander is a physics-powered skiing game with fast-paced action and epic crashes.

PES 2011 is one of the best soccer games on WP7

Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 is a different take on the beautiful game. Lots of people like this better than FIFA.

TuneIn Radio is the best radio experience on Windows Phone 7

TuneIn Radio offers more than 40,000 radio stations you can instantly listen to from the web, local, and global radio stations.

ilomilo is an amazing-looking puzzle game

Control ilo and milo in a constantly shifting and beautiful puzzle-world.

Amazon's Kindle app is the best way to read books on your Windows Phone 7

The WhisperSync feature of the Kindle app constantly keeps your most recent page in sync across all devices.

Handyscan is a useful document scanner

Use Handyscan to 'scan' in documents using your phone's camera, and you can even use the phone to type inside of documents once you're done.

Voxofon is an amazing VoIP app for WP7

Use Voxofon app to call Skype contacts, Google Talk contacts, and friends abroad. You can also buy minutes cheap to call landlines.

Assassin's Creed: Altair's Chronicles HD is a great action game

Control the swift assassin Altair is his quest to kill Templars.

Like other WP7 apps we'll touch on, this app has Xbox Live integration so you can attach your gamertag and earn achievements.

Seesmic brings all of your social networks together

Plug in Facebook and Twitter, view trends, check profiles, and more. We like Seesmic's raccoon logo, too.

Pictures Lab is like Instagram for Windows Phone 7

Take pictures with Pictures Lab, apply filters, and share them with friends.

Breaking News is our favourite way to get up to date news headlines

These guys instantly put up links to the most relevant breaking news stories around the world.

Facebook is a can't miss social networking app

You already have this one, don't you? We had a feeling.

Earthworm Jim HD is one of our favourite retro action games

Take yourself back to the Sega Genesis with this great title called Earthworm Jim.

Need For Speed Undercover looks great on Windows Phone 7

Drive 20 cars in 25 undercover cop driving missions.

Twitter's Windows Phone 7 app has a refreshing user interface

Keep up with people you follow, and post updates to Twitter for anywhere.

Foursquare's WP7 is a winner

Foursquare's app for Windows Phone 7 is the best way to check in, find friends, and get directions to places nearby.

Deer Hunter 3D is just like the popular arcade game

Pick up your rifle and hunt some deer with this Windows Phone 7 app.

Star Wars Battle For Hoth is a decent tower-defence game

If you're a fan of Star Wars, definitely pick this one up

Stream movies and tv shows with Netflix

The Netflix app for Windows Phone 7 is the perfect way to take your streaming subscription on the go.

Flight Control is still one of the best games for handhelds

Tap and drag your way to being the best air traffic controller in Flight Control.

IMDB is a movie buff's best friend

IMDB helps you look up actors, directors, favourite movie lines, pictures, and release dates.

Last.fm lets you stream and discover music

Check out Last.fm profiles, concert schedules, and more.

Poynt is a location-based app to help you find restaurants and buy movie tickets

Poynt has tons of businesses and entertainment venues built in, and you can even make reservations from within the app.

Shazam is a great music-finding app

Shazam is a knowledgeable pair of ears for your phone, finding whatever music you're currently hearing.

ESPN ScoreCenter is the best way to keep track of your favourite teams

ESPN Score centre is a scoreboard in your pocket. Check out news, standings, and more for just about any sport.

Fruit Ninja is an addictive melon-slicing WP7 game

The object in Fruit Ninja is to get a high score, but watching watermelon guts spew everywhere is equally as fun.

Movies by Flixster is the easiest way to buy movie tickets and look up showtimes

Download Flixster and check out movie showtimes, trailers, and buy tickets. It even has Rotten Tomatoes ratings built in.

The official Google app is an all-in-one search tool

Search for anything, and you can also use your location.

SkyFire's WP7 browser is a great alternative to Internet Explorer Mobile

SkyFire is one of the most popular alternative browsers for iOS, rendering flash content remotely and being solid overall.

Unit Converter is a simple and free tool

Unit Converter does currency, force, weight, length, and more.

GasBuddy helps you find the cheapest gas prices in your neighbourhood

With GasBuddy, find real-time gas prices for all the gas stations in your area. Report gas prices you find to help this crowd-sourced app become more useful.

WeatherBug is the best app to keep track of the weather near you

Use WeatherBug to check out forecasts, animated weather patterns, videos from WeatherBug.com, and more.

