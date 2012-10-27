Crazy, Beautiful, Strange: Get A Look At The Dizzying Array Of Windows 8 Devices Hitting Shelves Now

Photo: Dell

Windows 8 is finally here. Microsoft’s newest operating system brings with it a host of devices—some in form factors we’ve never seen before.You’ve got your usual laptops and all-in-one desktop machines. But then there are convertibles, ultrabooks, dual-screen devices, even giant tablets for your coffee table.



This amazing array of shapes, sizes, and configurations is a direct result of Windows 8’s key feature: It embraces touch but can still be used with keyboards and mice.

So some Windows 8 devices are best suited for traditional computing use, while others embrace the new mobile paradigm, and others sit somewhere in between.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.