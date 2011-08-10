THE DVD IS DEAD: Here's How To Carry Around Your Entire Movie Collection In Your Pocket

There’s no way your iPad looks this clear out in the sun.

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Bringing a whole stack of DVDs on vacation is a huge pain, but if you have an iPhone or iPad, it’s pretty easy to lug your entire collection with you on the road.We picked out the best ultra-portable hard drives where you can store all your movies, then stream them to your iPhone or iPad using a simple Wi-Fi network the drive creates.



They’re easy to set-up, and all you need on your device is an app to access all your content.

Plus, most of these drives are small enough to fit in your pocket.

Also, with most of these Wi-Fi hard drives, a few people can watch movies streaming from them simultaneously. This means that you can have three kids in the backseat, each with an iPhone, watching the same movie on different screens (if you’re so lucky).

Lastly, these gadgets have built in rechargeable batteries so even if you don’t have a power outlet nearby, you’ll have enough juice for a plane ride or car trip.

