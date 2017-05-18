These 22 whiskeys just won the highest honour at an international spirits competition

Dennis Green
BuchananBuchananBuchanan’s 18 Year Old Special Reserve Scotch won the award for Best Blended Scotch in the 16 Years and Older category.

If you want to be sipping the best whiskey in the world, there’s only one competition you need to pay attention to.

More than 2,200 spirits were entered to be sipped and evaluated at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which was held in April. More than 20 whiskeys from some of the world’s most prestigious distilleries earned awards.

The prices range — while most clock in below $A135, others reach far into the hundreds-of-dollars range.

All prices are in Australian dollars.

WhistlePig Boss Hog: Black Prince Rye Whiskey

Whistlepig

Awards: Best in Show Whiskey, Best Rye Whiskey

Price: $470

David Nicholson Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

David Nicholson

Award: Best Straight Bourbon

Price: $45

Kings County Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon

Kings County Distillery

Award: Best Small Batch Bourbon -- Up to 5 Years

Price: Unavailable

Barrell Batch 011 Cask Strength Straight Bourbon

Barrel Bourbon

Awards: Best Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon -- 6 to 10 Years

Price: $115

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Elijah Craig

Award: Best Small Batch Bourbon -- 11 Years and Older

Price: $67

Blanton's Straight from the Barrel Bourbon

Blanton's

Awards: Best Single Barrel Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon -- Up to 10 Years

Price: $140

Four Roses Elliott's Select Barrel Strength 2016 Limited Edition Single Barrel Bourbon

Elliotts Select

Award: Best Single Barrel Bourbon -- 11 Years and Older

Price: $145

One Eight Distilling Untitled Whiskey #6

One Eight Distilling

Award: Best Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon

Price: $104

Oregon Spirit Distillers Straight Bourbon

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Award: Best Craft Distiller Whiskey

Price: $55

Stolen 11 Year Old American Whiskey

Stolen Whiskey

Award: Best Corn Whiskey

Price: $47

Paul John Bold Indian Single Malt

Paul John

Award: Best Other Whisky

Price: $95

Midleton Very Rare 2016 Irish Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

Award: Best Blended Irish Whiskey

Price: $225

The Tyrconnell 16 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The Tyrconnell

Award: Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Price: $135

Redbreast 15 Year Old Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

Awards: Best Irish Whiskey, Best Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Price: $115

Buchanan's 18 Year Old Special Reserve Scotch

Buchanan

Award: Best Blended Scotch -- 16 Years and Older

Price: $105

Black Bottle Blended Scotch

Black Bottle

Award: Best Blended Scotch -- No Age Statement

Price: $35

Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Glenmorangie

Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- Up to 12 Years

Price: $105

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Lagavulin

Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- 13 to 19 Years

Price: $115

Tomatin 36 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Tomatin

Awards: Best Scotch, Best Single Malt Scotch, Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- 20 Years and Older

Price: $1,005

Ardbeg Uigeadail Single Malt Scotch

Ardbeg

Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- No Age Statement

Price: $1,275

Prometheus 27 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Glasgow Distillery

Award: Best Independent Merchant Single Malt

Price: $1,275

Johnnie Walker 15 Year Green Label Blended Malt Scotch

Johnnie Walker

Awards: Best Blended Scotch, Best Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Price: $57

