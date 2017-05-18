These 22 whiskeys just won the highest honour at an international spirits competition

If you want to be sipping the best whiskey in the world, there’s only one competition you need to pay attention to.
More than 2,200 spirits were entered to be sipped and evaluated at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which was held in April. More than 20 whiskeys from some of the world’s most prestigious distilleries earned awards.
The prices range — while most clock in below $A135, others reach far into the hundreds-of-dollars range.
All prices are in Australian dollars.
Whistlepig
Awards: Best in Show Whiskey, Best Rye Whiskey
Price: $470
Award: Best Straight Bourbon
Price: $45
Award: Best Small Batch Bourbon -- Up to 5 Years
Price: Unavailable
Awards: Best Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Small Batch Bourbon -- 6 to 10 Years
Price: $115
Award: Best Small Batch Bourbon -- 11 Years and Older
Price: $67
Awards: Best Single Barrel Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon -- Up to 10 Years
Price: $140
Award: Best Single Barrel Bourbon -- 11 Years and Older
Price: $145
Award: Best Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon
Price: $104
Award: Best Craft Distiller Whiskey
Price: $55
Award: Best Corn Whiskey
Price: $47
Award: Best Other Whisky
Price: $95
Award: Best Blended Irish Whiskey
Price: $225
Award: Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Price: $135
Awards: Best Irish Whiskey, Best Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey
Price: $115
Award: Best Blended Scotch -- 16 Years and Older
Price: $105
Award: Best Blended Scotch -- No Age Statement
Price: $35
Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- Up to 12 Years
Price: $105
Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- 13 to 19 Years
Price: $115
Awards: Best Scotch, Best Single Malt Scotch, Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- 20 Years and Older
Price: $1,005
Award: Best Distillers' Single Malt Scotch -- No Age Statement
Price: $1,275
Award: Best Independent Merchant Single Malt
Price: $1,275
Awards: Best Blended Scotch, Best Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
Price: $57
