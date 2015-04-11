These 20 whiskeys just won the highest honour at an international spirits competition

Glendalough Distillery The Glendalough 13 Year Old Single Malt won two awards this year.

The results are in from the world’s most prestigious spirits competition.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition took place last month, showcasing the very best of some 1,500 liquors. In all, nearly 50 bottles won awards — but we know what you’re here for, so we compiled a list of this year’s top whiskeys.

From the $US815 John Walker Private Collection to George Dickel’s winning $US25 Tennessee whiskey, the list looks good this year. We know you’ll want to give a few of these a shot.

