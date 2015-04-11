These 20 whiskeys just won the highest honour at an international spirits competition

Portia Crowe
Glendalough 13 Year Old Single Malt Irish WhiskeyGlendalough DistilleryThe Glendalough 13 Year Old Single Malt won two awards this year.

The results are in from the world’s most prestigious spirits competition.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition took place last month, showcasing the very best of some 1,500 liquors. In all, nearly 50 bottles won awards — but we know what you’re here for, so we compiled a list of this year’s top whiskeys.

From the $US815 John Walker Private Collection to George Dickel’s winning $US25 Tennessee whiskey, the list looks good this year. We know you’ll want to give a few of these a shot.

Craigellachie 23 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Awards: Best in Show Whisky & Best Single Malt Scotch (20+ years)

Price: Around $US500

Blade & Bow Deluxe Bourbon

Award: Best Straight Bourbon

Price: Around $US100

Knob Creek Bourbon

Awards: Best Small Batch Bourbon (6-10 years) & Best Bourbon

Price: $US31

Belle Meade Bourbon, Sherry Cask Finish

Award: Best Special Barrell Finished Bourbon

Price: $US75

Westland Distillery Sherry Wood American Single Malt

Award: Best Craft Distiller Whiskey

Price: $US70

George Dickel Superior No. 12 Tennessee Whisky

Award: Best Tennessee Whiskey

Price: $US25

Crown Royal Hand Selected Barrel Canadian Whisky

Award: Best Tennessee Whiskey

Price: $US40

WhistlePig Old World Series Rye, Sauternes Finish

Award: Best Rye

Price: $US118

Suntory The Yamazaki 18 Year Old, Single Malt Whisky

Award: Best Other Whiskey

Price: Around $US235

Southern Shine Apple Pie Moonshine

Award: Best Flavored Whiskey

Price: Around $US16

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Award: Best Blended Irish Whiskey

Price: $US40

Glendalough 13 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Award: Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey & Best Irish Whiskey

Price: $US85

Redbreast 15 Year Old Irish Whiskey

Award: Best Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Price: $US90

Duncan Taylor Smokin' Scotch

Award: Best Blended Scotch (up to 15 years)

Price: $US30

Alexander Murray Monumental Blended Scotch

Award: Blest Blended Scotch (16 years & up)

Price: $US126

John Walker & Sons Private Collection 2015 Edition Scotch

Award: Best Blended Scotch (no age statement)

Price: $US815

Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (up to 12 years)

Price: $US65

Lagavulin 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (13-19 years)

Price: $US88

Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch

Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (no age statement)

Price: $US65

The Spice Tree Vatted Malt Whisky

Award: Best Blended Malt Scotch

Price: $US70

