These 20 whiskeys just won the highest honour at an international spirits competition

The results are in from the world’s most prestigious spirits competition.
The San Francisco World Spirits Competition took place last month, showcasing the very best of some 1,500 liquors. In all, nearly 50 bottles won awards — but we know what you’re here for, so we compiled a list of this year’s top whiskeys.
From the $US815 John Walker Private Collection to George Dickel’s winning $US25 Tennessee whiskey, the list looks good this year. We know you’ll want to give a few of these a shot.
Awards: Best in Show Whisky & Best Single Malt Scotch (20+ years)
Price: Around $US500
Award: Best Straight Bourbon
Price: Around $US100
Awards: Best Small Batch Bourbon (6-10 years) & Best Bourbon
Price: $US31
Award: Best Special Barrell Finished Bourbon
Price: $US75
Award: Best Craft Distiller Whiskey
Price: $US70
Award: Best Tennessee Whiskey
Price: $US25
Award: Best Tennessee Whiskey
Price: $US40
Award: Best Rye
Price: $US118
Award: Best Other Whiskey
Price: Around $US235
Award: Best Flavored Whiskey
Price: Around $US16
Award: Best Blended Irish Whiskey
Price: $US40
Award: Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey & Best Irish Whiskey
Price: $US85
Award: Best Pure Pot Still Irish Whiskey
Price: $US90
Award: Best Blended Scotch (up to 15 years)
Price: $US30
Award: Blest Blended Scotch (16 years & up)
Price: $US126
Award: Best Blended Scotch (no age statement)
Price: $US815
Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (up to 12 years)
Price: $US65
Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (13-19 years)
Price: $US88
Award: Best Single Malt Scotch (no age statement)
Price: $US65
Award: Best Blended Malt Scotch
Price: $US70
