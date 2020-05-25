We live in a Golden Age of car wheels — here are my favourite wheel designs from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more

- Consumers have more choices in wheels, direct from manufacturers and dealers, than at any time in automotive history.
- At Business Insider, the vehicles we test have often been shod with the finest in forged metal available in the marketplace.
- Over the years, I’ve become quite the wheel aficionado.
- Here are some favourites.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
I didn’t used to think I was much of a wheel person. But in the six years I’ve been reviewing cars for Business Insider, I’ve come to appreciate what various automakers are offering consumers.
The choice is impressive. You can get a range of large and compelling designs standard, but you can also drop some extra cash on fancier wheels.
These days, my eye almost naturally looks to a vehicle’s wheels when I first check it out. It’s like studying a person’s shoes, which as we all know, totally pull an outfit together.
Here’s a run down of some of my favourites wheels – and the cars that wore them:
These 22-inch, 21-spoke aluminium wheels with “ebony painted pockets” …
Read the review.
… Are found on the Lincoln Navigator.
Aero wheels are standard on …
… The Tesla Model 3.
Read the review.
The 20-inch wheels on …
… The $US224,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S evoke a classic Porsche design …
Read the review.
But Porsche offers other cool options, such as these more spindly wheels on the 911 Carrera GTS.
Read the review.
These cloverleaf wheels make sense …
… on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, even if it isn’t a Quadrifoglio.
Read the review.
Serious aggression defines these five-spoke, black “star” wheels on …
… The seriously aggressive Corvette ZR1.
Read the review.
As long as we’re on five-spoke wheels, check out these beauties on …
… The $US393,000 Ferrari 488 Spider.
Read the review.
Five spokes not doing it for you? Then maybe seven is better, such as the wheels on …
… The BMW M5.
Read the review.
Offbeat wheels for an offbeat car …
… The Electric MINI Cooper SE.
Read the review.
Complicate, intricate, elegant, yet also powerful wheels for …
… a track-worthy Ford Mustang GT.
Read the review.
The intricate-design factor is upped substantially for wheels …
… On the epic Lamborghini Urus.
Read the review.
Perhaps a bit low-key, relative to what we’ve seen so far, but I rather liked the dynamic design of the wheels on …
… The Buick Regal GS.
Read the review.
Such tasteful wheels …
… For the Mercedes GLC.
Read the review.
My favourite wheel design for all of 2016 was found on …
… The amazing Ford GT supercar.
Read the review.
A bit basic, but these wheels …
… Look sharp on the Audi RS5 Sportback.
Read the review.
The best-looking wheels I’ve seen lately are these 21-inchers on …
… A $US95,000 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.
Read the review.
Very futuristic wheels for …
… The very futuristic, all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.
Read the review.
This graceful, eight-spoke design adds some flash to …
… The glorious Mazda MX-5 Miata.
Read the review.
But if eight-spokes is too few, you can always find ten on …
… The staggeringly beautiful Aston Martin DB9.
Read the review.
Ten spokes are also an option for …
… For the completely bonkers McLaren 720S.
Read the review.
And last but not least, we have 17-inch “Granite Crystal” aluminium wheels …
… Supporting the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.
Read the review.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.