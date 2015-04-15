This electric wet/dry razor gives the 'closest and fastest' shave [61% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Panasonic electric wet/dry shaver comes with a 5-blade ultra-thin vibrating foil cutting system with 30 degree “Nano Blades” for a smooth shaving experience.

This Japan-made shaver comes with a face-hugging multi-flex pivoting head, allowing it to easily conform to the neck, under chin area, and jaw line.

It can be used wet with shaving gel or dry. It’s 100% waterproof.

“This is a remarkable razor, it shaves close, it shaves as good as a blade, it feels good in my hand, it is very fast, and the trimmer works well,” one reviewer wrote.

“This razor gives me the closest and fastest shave I have ever had,” another added.

Panasonic electric wet/dry shaver: $US499.99 $US194.99 [61% off]

