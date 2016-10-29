9 hidden Easter eggs from the 'Westworld' website that reveal more about the park

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Westworld.”
The INSIDER Summary:
• HBO has created a clever “Westworld” marketing site.
• The site is filled with new information about the park and Easter eggs.
• Thanks to fans online and our own digging, we rounded up the best of them.
The mind-bending new series “Westworld” seems to bring up new questions with every episode, exploring the synthetic Western theme park as well as the mysterious company running it, Delos.
Perhaps in an effort to provide some answers — along with even more mysteries — HBO and the “Westworld” team have crafted a market website titled “Discover Westworld.” We scoured the site and found the most significant pieces of information any “Westworld” fan should know.
Scroll down for a look at the coolest parts of “Discover Westworld.”
The three main sections you should explore are as follows:
• The 'ACCESS' text box in the top right lets you type in codes which lead to Easter eggs.
• You can enter your email in the center box, and begin to receive 'park updates.' Each of these emails will also contain more information and Easter eggs.
• Finally you can chat with 'Aeden,' a chatbot designed to proved information and (you guessed it) more Easter eggs for fans.
Be careful as you explore -- holding down the shift key while you are on the 'Discover Westworld' site will start a glitch loop. The voice of Peter Abernathy -- Dolores' father from the pilot -- says: 'You should go. Leave. Can't you see? Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.'
Creepy, right? The site is telling fans that all is not well in Westworld.
When you ask about Arnold -- the original co-founder of the park who died years ago after an 'accident' -- the bot seems to reveal more than it should.
'Not much is known about Arnold, but a closely-guarded rumour is that he partnered with Dr. Ford years ago in the early days of the park,' Aeden replies. 'He and we hosts had a special connection ... Why don't we talk about somethi -- '
Then the message is cut off and an error sequence comes up. The phrase 'Hell is empty' is hidden among the text.
The emphasis on a special connection between Arnold and the hosts may have something to do with the narrative happening in the show. Is Arnold somehow responsible for the robots who are beginning to gain consciousness?
Though you can read the full terms in this Reddit post, one great nugget from the terms explains all the ways in which guests have accidentally died in the park:
Statistically speaking, you are more likely to die from lightning strike than to die while in a Delos park. However, the following causes of accidental death have occurred within the Delos Destinations compound: buffalo stampede, self-cannibalism, accidental hanging, drowning, 3rd-degree burns, autoerotic asphyxiation, blunt force trauma, allergic reaction to non-native plant life, falling from great heights, common manslaughter, tumbleweeds.
After entering your email on the 'Discover Westworld' home page, fans will recieve an email from Delos Destinations inviting them to get started on planning their trip. A link will bring you to a personality assessment quiz -- 20 or so questions that start off innocuous but gradually get a bit darker.
The eeriest one comes towards the end:
You were in a car accident and unfortunately there is nothing left in the wreckage. Luckily you planned ahead and had your entire anatomy measured and mapped, and all of your memories logged and saved. An exact replica is constructed from all this information -- is this you?
According to Redditor unclenoriega, there are 10 possible results for the assessment: Bounty Hunter, Innocent, Outlaw, Sheriff, Homesteader, Explorer, Soldier, Industrialist, Undertaker, and Libertine.
You can read the descriptions for each type in the Reddit discussion thread for 'Discover Westworld. Apparently I 'have never been afraid of the more macabre aspects of life' and would make a good Undertaker.
Who knew?
The booking process is crafted to mimick any standard online hotel reservations. The major difference is cost. The package I selected wound up totally at more than $6 million dollars.
We know from the show that the daily cost starts at $40,000 -- clearly you can upgrade far beyond that price depending on how fancy your chosen hotel is or what type of package you pay for.
The password will re-direct you to 'Delos Incorporated,' a second website built to look like the Delos employees backend. Within the site you can read internal memos and access 'corporate resources.'
One of the resources is the Dolores narrative flowchart (pictured above). Learn more about Dolores' story loop in our full explanation of this graphic.
The map is a cross section of Delos' headquarters -- built like a reverse skyscraper into the terrain. The further down you go, the older the facilities are. In order to help visualise where different events from the show are taking place, we added images to the map and gave a full breakdown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.