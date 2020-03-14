The best wedding venue in every state, according to couples

Brooke Hill Photography Greenhouse Two Rivers in Missouri.

Choosing your wedding venue can be one of the most impactful decisions in the wedding-planning process.

WeddingWire recently published its 2020 Couples' Choice Awards, a list of the best wedding professionals in every state.

Insider compiled a list of highly rated wedding venues in every state, which all received ratings of 4.8 stars or higher on a scale of one to five.

When it comes to choosing your dream wedding venue, why not base it on actual couples’ experiences?

WeddingWire recently published its 2020 Couples’ Choice Awards, a list of the best wedding professionals in every state.

From Alabama to Wyoming, Insider compiled a list of some of the most highly rated wedding venues in the country. In some states, there were more venues with ratings of more than 4.8 stars, so couples can check out WeddingWire’s full list of award-winners for further inspiration.

Here are the best wedding venues in every state, according to couples.

ALABAMA: Shadow Wood Manor

Shadow Wood Manor The Barn at Shadow Wood Manor.

A historic barn wedding venue in Moody, Alabama, Shadow Wood Manor offers guests contemporary rustic weddings. The venue is a short drive from Birmingham, Alabama, and features rolling hills, large, green pastures, and picturesque ponds. They offer indoor and outdoor weddings, and their barn fits a capacity of 150 people.

WeddingWire user Halley Gillis said, “What won me over in choosing this venue over others were the wonderful owners, Karla and Joe. Not only were the owners amazing, but the venue is absolutely gorgeous. The venue gets more beautiful every time I see it. They pay attention to every little detail.”

ALASKA: Hope Alaska’s Bear Creek Lodge

Brant Olson Visuals Bear Creek Lodge in Alaska.

Situated near Bear Creek in scenic Hope, Alaska, Hope Alaska’s Bear Creek Lodge is the perfect place for a rustic, nature-filled wedding. In the winter months, the large pond at the lodge freezes over, giving couples the chance to say their vows on the ice. The venue also has eight log cabins with wood-burning stoves, so guests can be comfortably accommodated.

WeddingWire user Ruth Beszjak said, “I’m so glad we found Bear Creek Lodge. We wanted a small wedding away from the big city, and I am all about the photos. Every single shot turned out amazing! Even the super sweet little details, like the tree faces, the handmade boat on the pond, and the antique wagon wheels that made the perfect backdrop for my wedding dress. I can’t recommend Bear Creek Lodge enough!”

ARIZONA: The Gardens at Viola’s

Monica Saaty The Gardens at Viola’s in Arizona.

The Gardens at Viola’s is a wedding and event venue located in Flagstaff, Arizona. It has both indoor and outdoor event spaces. Their main hall has vaulted ceilings and can accommodate up to 150 guests. The grounds that surround the building feature a renovated patio and flower garden, pictured above.

WeddingWire user Alison Gibson said, “Viola’s Flower Garden is a beautiful indoor/outdoor venue that honestly needs very little decoration since it’s already such a beautiful setting. Also, the venue manager Jessie is great to work with; she’s responsive, incredibly helpful, kind, and does everything she can to keep things on track during the event (added bonus). I highly recommend this venue!”

ARKANSAS: The Wedding Barn & Event Centre

Awakening Photography The Wedding Barn & Event Centre in Arkansas.

The Wedding Barn & Event Centre is located in Pangburn, Arkansas. They offer outdoor and indoor venues, and their barn is extremely spacious, and has a large balcony overlooking the entryway. They also have a small chapel and horse stables on the property. The Wedding Barn can accommodate up to 500 guests.

WeddingWire user Laura Jones said, “The wedding was amazing with indoor/outdoor spaces, and a view that you can’t find anywhere! You can see for miles. The brides family was able to stay in the Stable House to get ready and they had a blast being that close to the venue and yet a place to relax, watch movies and celebrate with the family.”

CALIFORNIA: La Arboleda

Danielle Honea Photography La Arboleda in California.

Located in the Santa Rita Hills in California, La Arboleda sits on acres of walnut and olive trees. It features multiple pavilions, and one in particular with trellises covered in blooming vines makes for a fantastic photo spot. The property also has a waterfall that feeds into a stream that runs throughout. La Arbodela can accommodate up to 400 guests.

WeddingWire user Rose Ferraro said, “The property is stunning, Chelsea, the venue proprietor is fantastic, she has organised pre-planned pricing options inclusive of all additional vendors you may want to consider so that you can budget easily. It is in the heart of the beautiful Santa Barbara wine country and perfectly appointed to bring to life the wedding of your dreams. I wish we could do our day over and over again!”

COLORADO: The Barn At Sunset Ranch

Autumn Twilight Photography The Barn at Sunset Ranch in Colorado.

Situated beneath the beautiful rocky mountains, The Barn at Sunset Ranch is in Buena Vista, Colorado. The venue features a large barn, and also a meadow outdoors for the ceremony, which comes complete with seating and an arch. It is handicap accessible and can accommodate up to 180 guests.

WeddingWire user Marissa said, “My guests raved about how beautiful the venue was! Everyone I have showed our video to has commented on how stunning the mountain views were for our ceremony. The barn was a blank canvas which makes it very easy to customise to your taste or style. I went with a very modern, bright, and gold theme and it worked beautiful there.”

CONNECTICUT: Winvian Farm

Sarah Wright Photography. Winvian Farm in Connecticut.

Winvian Farm is located on a 113-acre property in the Litchfield Hills in Morris, Connecticut. They offer both indoor and outdoor venues. Their Gordon Brown House is a rustic event space with a large dance floor that opens to an outdoor patio with stunning views of the property. They provide couples with luxury accommodation in their Hadley Suite. Winviam Farm is also wheelchair accessible.

WeddingWire user Pat said, “Winvian provided the dream wedding for our daughter. She and her husband were overwhelmed by how beautifully Winvian executed their vision and how personal the entire process was. The food was amazing and all our guests raved over every course. The event felt so intimate and personal and each guest was treated as if he or she were a special guest. I cannot think of one detail that was overlooked or less than spectacular.”

DELAWARE: Bayside Resort Golf Club

Bayside Resort Golf Club Bayside Resort Golf Club in Delaware.

A golf course in Selbyville, Delaware, Bayside Resort Golf Club features stunning views of the Assawoman Bay coastline. The venue is suitable for both outdoor and indoor weddings, with a coastal-inspired clubhouse that rests near a lake. The venue accommodates up to 210 guests.

WeddingWire user Natalie Sweeney said, “My husband and I held our wedding at Bayside this September and it was an amazing experience! We had the ceremony at the Point which is a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking the bay and Ocean City skyline. The setting is so nice as is that we were able to use very little additional decor. The reception was also outdoors at the 38 Degrees bar/restaurant in the same point area of Bayside. The vibe of the space fit perfectly with what we wanted- a laid back but beautiful and beachy outdoor setting.”

FLORIDA: Grace River Island Resort

Karen Peterson Grace River Island Resort in Florida.

Located on a quiet, private island on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Florida, Grace River Island Resort is a perfect venue for an intimate wedding. The venue features a large house, a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, large deck, and two private gazebos. Grace River can accommodate up to 100 guests.

WeddingWire user Emily Tanner said, “Mike & Karen went out [of] their way to make our event a personal, memorable evening! They are gifted hosts and their location is stunningly beautiful yet so very welcoming! We and our guests thoroughly enjoyed Grace River Island Resort! The grounds and house were lovely to mingle and receive guests to enjoy the sunset over the water.”

GEORGIA: Georgia Palms and Gardens

Jennifer G Photography Georgia Palms and Gardens.

Located in Powder Springs, Georgia, Georgia Palms and Gardens is an indoor/outdoor venue. Located just 20 minutes from Atlanta, Georgia Palms features lush greenery and large, grass meadows. From their shed-turned-bar to their extravagant ballroom with glass chandeliers, the venue works well for classically elegant or country-themed weddings. Their largest space can accommodate up to 250 guests.

WeddingWire user Becca Pope said, “Georgia Palms and Gardens hosted our wedding this past weekend and it was better than we could have ever imagined! The venue was spacious and offers a ton of amazing photo backdrops. Ida and her team were so easy to work with. They took the time to listen to our wedding vision and made it a reality. They handled everything from setting up the ceremony and reception areas to contacting my vendors and coordinating arrival times. They were so accommodating and made our wedding day stress free!”

HAWAII: Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Bianca Photography/Aulani A Disney Resort & Spa Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, is surrounded by gorgeous beaches and tropical views. The Halawai Lawn and outdoor Lanikuhonua are both able to accommodate up to 300 guests, while the spacious Kaiona Ballroom fits 300 people as well. Event services include clean-up, in-house catering, a bridal suite, and more.

WeddingWire user Allison Hirota said, “Once upon a time there was a little girl that dreamed of becoming a Disney Princess. Well, that dream didn’t come to fruition, but she did become a Disney Bride! This was all thanks to the amazing team at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, and their fearless leader Nicole Tam. 365 days before our October 2019 wedding, we called the Disney Fairytale Weddings team and the rest was happily ever after! Working with Nicole was a dream, she answered every question, anticipated my needs as a picky bride (and dare I say bridezilla at times) and executed a wedding even more magical than we could have ever hoped for.”

IDAHO: Tamarack Resort

Koryn Rice Tamarack Resort in Idaho.

Tamarack Resort is located on a mountainside in Donnelly, Idaho. The venue offers three event spaces: the Grange Hall, which seats 160 guests, the Chapel, which seats 140 guests, and an outdoor courtyard between the two which can seat about 160 people.

WeddingWire user Meredith said, “We just had our destination wedding at Tamarack and couldn’t be more pleased. First off, the rooms and staff leave an amazing first impression. Then, guests were super happy with the activities – they paddle boarded, zip lined, biked, hiked and rode the ski lift!”

ILLINOIS: The BRIX on the Fox

Kerri Carlquist Photography The BRIX on the Fox in Illinois.

The BRIX on the Fox is an industrial/rustic-style wedding venue in Carpentersville, Illinois. Located in a building restored from the 1800s, BRIX offers guests a blank canvas to create their dream wedding. It has two venues: Two-Sixty, which has room for up to 320 guests, and Industria, which can accommodate up to 200.

WeddingWire user Lauren Lemenager said, “Finding a warehouse venue with enough space to house a 300+ wedding in one room is nearly impossible outside of the city of Chicago. I fell in love with the pictures and the huge open space and knew I wanted to have our wedding there.”

INDIANA: The Loft on Isanogel

Cassie Dunmyer Photography The Loft on Isanogel in Indiana.

The Loft on Isanogel is a barn-style wedding venue located in Muncie, Indiana. The property has 16 acres of rolling hills, and a creek that flows through it. The barn, which has a spacious deck, mixes French country style with modern amenities, like floor-to-ceiling windows and chandeliers. It has a maximum capacity of 300 and requires a minimum of 80 guests.

WeddingWire user Hannah Morris said, “We had our wedding at The Loft on Isanogel. I had to plan my wedding from a distance and the staff was amazing about it! They made our day so special! With a beautiful venue and the open creativity they allow I was able to take the day I’ve been dreaming of and turn it to a reality. They have a vendor list too that is super helpful in the planning process!”

IOWA: The Chateau

Justin Salem Meyer Photography The Chateau in Iowa.

The Chateau is set in the White Oak vineyard in Cambridge, Iowa. The venue can accommodate indoor or outdoor weddings, and can host up to 300 guests in two unique spaces. The outdoor space has a beautifully restored gazebo and grapevines, while the indoor space is bright and open, with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and large windows.

WeddingWire user Heidi Ackerman said, “The Chateau is the most gorgeous reception venue I have seen, and it is in rural Polk County – close to everything, but parking is easy and you have relative privacy. Everything is included in the rental fee – tables and chairs, linens, china, set up, and clean up. Jenna and Kenzie do a wonderful job of working through checklists with brides/grooms/families to make sure nothing is forgotten.”

KANSAS: The Barn at Grace Hill

Looking Glass Photography The Barn at Grace Hill in Kansas.

The Barn and Grace Hill is located in a quiet country setting just 30 minutes north of Wichita, Kansas. The barn is newly constructed and features an all-white interior and open space. It can accommodate up to 300 guests.

WeddingWire user Kiley Roberts said, “The venue itself is stunning. We had 13 women getting hair and makeup done in the bridal loft easily. The guys hung out in the groom’s room and enjoyed having a TV (especially since we got married in peak football season). The all white aesthetic and natural light was beautiful, and I felt like I didn’t have to spend a lot of my budget, time, or effort on decor because it truly didn’t need it.”

KENTUCKY: Ashford Acres Inn

KM Creatives. Ashford Acres Inn in Kentucky.

Ashford Acres Inn is a countryside escape in Cynthiana, Kentucky, close to both Cincinatti, Ohio, and Lexington, Kentucky. It has multiple event spaces to choose from between their farm, mansion, and inn/bed & breakfast. It can house up to 300 guests, but has a minimum of just two guests.

WeddingWire user Hannah said, “Ashford is full of the wedding magic that you see in movies. Hope and Anastasia were so easy to work with and they regularly checked in with us. They just built a new event barn that is state of the art. I couldn’t imagine a better place to have had our wedding!”

LOUISIANA: Napoleon House

Napoleon House Napoleon House in Louisiana.

Built in the late 1700s, Napoleon House in New Orleans is home to classic French-inspired architecture and creole cuisine. Upstairs there are private rooms with classic amenities and balcony access with a view of the city’s French Quarter.

WeddingWire user Lauren Dayan said, “My wedding at the Napoleon House was a complete dream. The event coordinators were easy to work with and the food and accommodations were out of this world. This venue is perfect for a morning wedding because of all of the windows allowing for ideal natural lighting. Our wedding ceremony and the following luncheon flowed seamlessly together. I highly recommend this to someone who wants a small, intimate wedding.”

MAINE: The Barn at Autumn Lane

Jaimee Morse The Barn at Autumn Lane in Maine.

The Barn at Autumn Lane is a waterfront property in Sebago, Maine, and overlooks the scenic Sebago Lake. It offers several indoor and outdoor event spaces, including a field, waterfall, and of course, the barn. Guest lists are limited to 175, and the venue recommends renting a tent for parties over 100.

WeddingWire user Zachary Smith said, “We rented out the entire property for our wedding this past September and we cannot say enough good things about Dan and Mackenzie and the site. Being able to have the entire bridal party and their plus ones stay with us not only made the whole weekend a ton of fun, but it also took a ton of the stress out of it. The place is gorgeous, they definitely have a special thing going here.”

MARYLAND: Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island

Katherine Elizabeth Phototography Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island in Maryland.

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on a three-mile stretch of land in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay in Tilghman, Maryland. It has nine acres of gardens, a total of 54 rooms, and a waterfront ceremony space. The venue has a maximum capacity of 250 guests, and weddings there must have at least 20 guests.

WeddingWire user Robert said, “The crab feast rehearsal dinner was gorgeously decorated on the outdoor crab deck and everyone raved about the old bay corn, crabs and fried chicken for weeks. The lawn was filled with games and water sports for anyone to enjoy, and the bungalows were the perfect spot to get ready and still feel connected to the guests travelling from far away. The ceremony on the lawn gave those amazing water views while still feeling relaxed and intimate.”

MASSACHUSETTS: Olio

Granite Stag Photography Olio in Massachusetts.

Olio is a historic space with modern amenities located in Peabody, Massachusetts. It is a nontraditional venue, composed of an industrial space. Its high ceilings and cement walls allow for any wedding theme, be it glamorous, rustic, modern, or romantic. It can accommodate up to 500 guests and they require at least 10 guests to book the space.

WeddingWire user Hilary Basch said, “This space is breathtaking. To be honest, when my now-husband and I were thinking about spaces to get married, we had no idea what we were looking for but we knew what we weren’t looking for. So many wedding venues are pre-designed – skewing a certain style that just wasn’t us. As soon as we saw Olio come to life we knew we had to get married there. It is open and overwhelmingly beautiful.”

MICHIGAN: The Oakley

Diana Todorova The Oakley in Michigan.

Located in Holly, Michigan, The Oakley is nestled on 40 acres of rolling hills with lush gardens. It perfect for couples who want a secluded, country style wedding. It has an indoor and outdoor event space, as well as a unique indoor/outdoor greenhouse space. The venue has a capacity of up to 250 guests.

WeddingWire user Kristina Fiedor said, “The venue is kept so nice and so clean, and it alone is beautiful without decor! The grounds are kept so nice, with such a large variety of locations to take photos! Truly an amazing venue but even better when they are so easy to work with! Couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day and owe it all to them for making my day so magical!”

MINNESOTA: Abella Farm

Marit Williams Photography Abella in Minnesota.

Abella Farm is a barn and farm wedding venue in Chisago City, Minnesota. It has 19 acres of farmland and multiple indoor and uncovered outdoor spaces. Their newly built French Country Hall features a fireplace, crystal chandeliers, white wood interior, a head farm table, crossback chairs, and round guest tables. They can accommodate up to 300 guests.

WeddingWire user Taylor J said, “Abella is a stunning wedding venue that absolutely exceeded my expectations. I immediately fell in love with the ceremony site – a natural, romantic space where I could instantly see myself saying ‘I do’. Beyond the gorgeous space, the staff is incredibly competent, kind, and easy to work with. I know the new buildings are going to spectacular based on the spaces I have seen! Highly recommend this venue to anyone!”

MISSISSIPPI: Sterling Hall

Caleb Hill Photography Sterling Hall in Mississippi.

Sterling Hall is a historic wedding venue based in Canton, Mississippi. The primary event space is the main hall, pictured above, which features an open floorplan and exposed brick walls. Other amenities include large chandeliers and a wrought-iron staircase. The venue can accommodate up to 500 guests.

WeddingWire user Alexandra Green said, “Everything about this venue was top notch! The owners were very professional and very accommodating. My wedding was everything I dreamed and more. The flowers were beautiful. The food was delicious and the staff was amazing. Miss Susie went over and above to give ample time to set up and break down. I would highly recommend this venue.”

MISSOURI: Greenhouse Two Rivers

Brooke Hill Photography Greenhouse Two Rivers in Missouri.

Greenhouse Two Rivers is a luxury wedding venue in Highlandville, Missouri. It has an all-glass greenhouse space that allows panoramic countryside views from what feels like a private space. It is an indoor/outdoor venue, and has a pond in the centre of the property that is perfect for photos. The greenhouse can accommodate up to 300 guests.

WeddingWire user Becky Porter said, “Incredible venue with spacious & beautiful views indoors & out. Seated 250+ for a wedding dinner & couldn’t have been more pleased with the ambiance! Owners have considered every thoughtful detail for a magical & effortless wedding spot. Highest recommendation!”

MONTANA: White Raven Wedding & Event Centre

Marianne Wiest White Raven Wedding & Event Centre in Montana.

White Raven Wedding & Event Centre is located on a mountain plateau overlooking the Clark Fork River in Missoula, Montana. They call the venue’s style “Montana Modern” which means a blend of big city and rustic mountain lodge aesthetics. Stone cliffs, large pine trees, and wildflower meadows all make for great photo spots. The venue offers couples both indoor and outdoor spaces, and can accommodate up to 150 guests.

WeddingWire user Amanda said, “This was our dream wedding venue once we found it. They have two ceremony locations to choose from, but the rock face was perfect for us! They have an indoor/outdoor reception space, rooms to get ready, a great bar setup, and so much beautiful land to explore and take photos.”

NEBRASKA: Vintage Ballroom

M. Julie Photo/Vintage Ballroom Omaha Vintage Ballroom in Nebraska.

Vintage Ballroom is in Omaha, Nebraska. Couples can hold both their ceremony and reception in this industrial ballroom that’s packed with vintage charm. A full-size bar with a four-tap keg dispenser and 48-bottle wine chiller, as well as exposed brick walls and original hardwood floors, mean this place is ideal for throwing a party. Vintage Ballroom accommodates up to 200 people.

WeddingWire user Lindsey Beaber said, “Having our wedding reception at the Vintage Ballroom was the best decision we made! Rebekah, the ballroom owner, was absolutely amazing to work with! She promptly answered all questions, always called back, and checked in throughout the process. We also hired her as our day-of coordinator, it was worth every penny and then some! Rebekah did all of the decorating (oh my goodness it was better than I could have imagined), she ran out to get things we forgot, she checked up on us throughout our event, and she made sure everything was running smoothly with all vendors! The bartenders/security hired through the ballroom was amazing as well! They were attentive to all of our needs and made our reception fun for all! The Vintage Ballroom has amazing perks, the big one is no alcohol/catering company restrictions, but the best perk is getting to work with Rebekah and her staff!”

NEVADA: Rí Rá The Irish Pub and Restaurant Las Vegas

Rí Rá The Irish Pub and Restaurant Rí Rá The Irish Pub and Restaurant in Las Vegas.

Couples looking to have the luck of the Irish on their wedding day might enjoy Ri Ra, The Irish Pub in Las Vegas for their reception space. For foodies, Ri Ra specialises in crafting personalised menus featuring everything from traditional Irish cuisine to classic bistro fare. Who wouldn’t want to top off their wedding with a pint of Guinness in a traditional Irish pub?

WeddingWire user Erin Conroy said, “Thanks to our event coordinator Jennifer and every member of the waitstaff, our wedding reception was as wonderful as we dreamed! Everyone raved about the food, the ambiance was exactly what we wanted, and everyone had an amazing time! I would highly recommend Ri Ra for any events you may be planning.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Locke Falls Farm

@abphotography/Locke Falls Farm Locke Falls Farm in New Hampshire.

Locke Falls Farm in Wonalancet, New Hampshire, was originally built in 1844, making this 14-acre renovated horse farm ideal for a rustic wedding celebration. The venue, which accommodates up to 200 guests, is surrounded by the New Hampshire forest, and it has amenities ranging from perennial gardens to a “cocktail barn” and outdoor pavilion.

WeddingWire user Sarah Idriss said, “There truly isn’t enough I could say to express how grateful we are that we found Locke Falls Farm and got to work with Debra to create our perfect wedding weekend … The farm is naturally beautiful: a gorgeous mountain view, fresh flowers and herbs covering the entire property, the beautiful old barn, the picturesque patio, a hammock strung between trees, lovely farm tables…it really looks like something out of a fairytale. All of our guests were raving all night and screaming, ‘HOW DID YOU FIND THIS PLACE?!'”

NEW JERSEY: Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm

Barrie Anne Photography/Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm in New Jersey.

Built in the 17th century, Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm is a farm wedding venue that can accommodate up to 150 guests and is available for weddings April through November months. Couples can start their wedding day getting ready in the historic farmhouse before the ceremony begins, with farmland and rolling hills as the backdrop. Following the ceremony, cocktail hour is held in the Stone Bank Barn, before guests head into the reception in the Breezeway barn, which has lofted ceilings, exposed beams, and festive lighting.

WeddingWire user Danielle said, “It was the most PERFECT setting for a farm, rustic, outdoor wedding. From the beginning, we were given first class service by Allie with all of our concerns lifted in moments. The renovations made over the winter were just a bonus to how amazing the venue was on our wedding day. There was SO much to choose from for photos. The recommended vendors were easy to work with and when we brought in outside ones, they were treated with ease by Allie. We were able to make our day exactly what we wanted within seconds. Running events for a living, I had reservations but the staff worked flawlessly. I can not say enough about this venue and the staff working it!”

NEW MEXICO: Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico.

Nestled in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains of the Southern Rockies, Angel Fire Resort is a country club, resort, and event venue located in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Established in 1966, the resort has since grown from a small ski destination to a four-season resort offering hiking, biking, zip-lining, and more year-round. Outdoor ceremony spaces range from an observation deck overlooking the mountains to right in front of Monte Verde Lake. The venue’s main reception space, the Country Club Ballroom, can seat up to 200 guests.

WeddingWire user Leandra Piro said, “What a beautiful place to have a wedding. We could not have been more thrilled with our ceremony and reception. From start to finish Renee was wonderful. We had our ceremony at the golf course and our reception at the RV Resort. All of our guests were blown away with the food and beautiful scenery. We had the hardest time choosing just one location for the ceremony. They have a lot to offer and a great price!”

NEW YORK: The Gallagher

Stefan Ludwig Photography/The Gallagher The Gallagher in New York.

This venue in Medina, New York, gives couples and guests access to The Gallagher‘s rustic barn as well as the use of the grounds and the house for two nights as part of its wedding package. Tables and chairs are provided and seat up to 250 guests. Campers and tents are also welcome, allowing guests to sleep under the stars if they choose.

WeddingWire user Caitlin Dirienzo said, “Having our wedding at The Gallagher Barn was an actual dream come true. From our first impression of the venue, when we got engaged, to the moment we said our “I do’s,” everything was perfect. Jenna and the entire team were an absolute pleasure to work with. Jenna worked tirelessly and was always readily available to answer our questions throughout the planning process. Our wedding day went off without a hitch.”

NORTH CAROLINA: Merrell Estate & Gardens

Allie Miller Photography/Merrell Estate and Gardens Merrell Estate and Gardens in North Carolina.

Merrell Estate & Gardens is a stately mansion located in Salter Path, North Carolina. The ballroom and bar can accommodate up to 200 guests for a ceremony or 175 for dinner, while the house at Merrell Estate & Gardens can seat 100 for more intimate dinners and events. For those in search of an outdoor venue, the Portico features garden views looking out on two acres of manicured lawns and floral scenery.

WeddingWire user Katie said, “This beautiful place is a gem. Whatever your wedding vision is – I really think Merrell Estate & Gardens can bring to life … The grounds are so green and their team has done an incredible job renovating the landscape. I loved to watch my friends and family mingle on the giant lawn among palm trees and flowers! The building itself is stunning. The Merrells and their team have transformed it into a true beauty of a venue. I assure you that it is a must-see when considering your options!”

NORTH DAKOTA: Radisson Hotel Fargo

Radisson Hotel Fargo Radisson Hotel Fargo in North Dakota.

Located in Fargo, North Dakota, Radisson Hotel Fargo features city views and a number of inclusive wedding packages. The Cityscape Ballroom, the larger of the venue’s two event spaces, accommodates up to 400 people at a time and 280 seated guests. The second-largest room, the Prairie Rose Room, holds as many as 100 people for a more low-key wedding celebration.

WeddingWire user Kelley Carruthers said, “We live in Texas but decided to get married in Fargo due to proximity to family. The Radisson made it easy to plan a wedding from out-of-state and the sales manager was always quick to answer my questions. They are really flexible at being able to customise the space to what you want or need and do what it takes to make your wedding everything you want it to be. The best part was the food – it was delicious and my guests loved everything served. The airport shuttle was really convenient for our guests flying there as well.”

OHIO: Stone Valley Meadows

Odessa James Photography/Stone Valley Meadows Stone Valley Meadows in Ohio.

Stone Valley Meadows isn’t your typical banquet hall. The elegant venue has lofted ceilings, tons of room for dinner and dancing, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on the property’s grounds. This barn-inspired venue is perfect for rustic-inspired weddings but can be decorated to fit practically any theme.

WeddingWire user Linda Craig said, “My daughter had her wedding and reception at Stone Valley Meadows November 2019. This is quite possibly the best venue option in the Cincinnati/Dayton area. Owner and facility designer, Angela Norman went above and beyond when planning the venue’s functions and amenities. She thought of everything, from a state of the art sound system, designer decor, elegant lighting and a strategic location with beautiful sunset views.”

OKLAHOMA: Skyline on Bricktown Canal

Chris Moranchel/Skyline on Bricktown Canal Skyline on Bricktown Canal in Oklahoma.

Skyline on Bricktown Canal is a rustic ceremony and reception space located in Oklahoma City. Featuring skyline views of the city, Skyline on Bricktown Canal can accommodate up to 350 total guests and has two wheelchair-accessible spaces between its indoor hall and rooftop. Skyline on Bricktown Canal will suit couples looking for an industrial yet romantic feel.

WeddingWire user Carley Carter said, “For our dream wedding we pictured a rooftop urban wedding overlooking the city. Skyline was able to give us everything we ever wanted so perfectly. Our ceremony was held on the rooftop with the reception to follow in the adjacent ballroom. Skyline was extremely easy to coordinate with, flexible, great with correspondence, and helped make our day perfect! I recommend to everyone wanting a beautiful rooftop wedding to have it at Skyline.”

OREGON: The Nightwood Society

Nightwood Society The Nightwood Society in Oregon.

The Nightwood Society hosts ceremonies, receptions, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and everything in between. The Nightwood offers couples and guests the opportunity to enjoy seasonal menus featuring food sourced from local farms, as well as meats directly from the venue’s in-house butcher.

WeddingWire user Maggie B said, “We held our wedding ceremony and reception at the Nightwood and would absolutely recommend working with them. We had an amazing time and that was largely due to not having to worry about anything. Working with the Nightwood was a wonderful experience… The food was another huge highlight–it was amazing (we both wished we could have slowed down more to enjoy it). A large percentage of the people there grew up in Alaska eating halibut and said the halibut was cooked perfectly, I personally am going to try to track down the snap pea and burrata recipe, and one of my friends owns a highly regarded bakery in Alaska and told me that was the best food she has had at any wedding including her own.”

PENNSYLVANIA: Northampton Valley Country Club

Artistic Imagery/Northampton Valley Country Club Northampton Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, is located conveniently outside of Philadelphia, with the charm of a more rural wedding location. The country golf club can host up to 280 guests in its Crystal Ballroom. Smaller celebrations can also be held in the club’s Northampton Ballroom, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a garden terrace.

WeddingWire user Amanda said, “My husband and I had such a wonderful experience with Brigid and the Northampton Valley Country Club. We are so appreciative of everything. It turned out perfect! Everything from the food, servers, decorations, planning, hospitality and everything that was included was incredible!”

RHODE ISLAND: Gracie’s

Gracie’s/Tripadvisor Gracie’s in Rhode Island.

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, Gracie’s can accommodate up to 100 guests in one of its three wedding spaces. Two private dining rooms, a wine room, a professional wedding planner and photographer, and seasonal menus cater to whatever kind of wedding couples may be envisioning.

WeddingWire user Laura Russillo said, “Our wedding at Gracie’s was an absolute dream. Our vision was brought to life by the incredible team at Gracie’s, from the planning to the execution and the divine meal. My husband and I had a simple wedding goal; to eat really delicious food with our closest family and friends, and we did just that at Gracie’s. Kendal was outstanding with planning every step, and helping to accommodate changes to the plans and problem solved where I needed! The meal and service were as expected, top tier. The team worked to piece together a beautiful backdrop to our brunch. Every detail about the day was perfect!”

SOUTH CAROLINA: Merchants Hall

Kate Timbers Photography/Merchants Hall Merchants Hall in South Carolina.

Merchants Hall in Charleston is located in the heart of the city’s historic district and features views of the local City Market. Circa 1856 brick and wood columns give this venue an industrial, yet elegant, feel. Merchants Hall can accommodate up to 200 guests and can provide services for the ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, and more.

WeddingWire user Haley said, “We held our wedding reception at Merchants Hall and could not be happier with the venue. It is stunning with the exposed brick and chandeliers and the perfect open space for a reception. Communicating with Erin throughout the planning process was wonderful as she was quick to respond to emails and very helpful. I would definitely recommend Merchants Hall!”

SOUTH DAKOTA: Granite Springs Lodge

Granite Springs Lodge Granite Springs Lodge in South Dakota.

Granite Springs Lodge in Alexandria has over 8,000 total square feet, a three-bedroom living quarters for the bridal party, hiking trails, and stunning scenic views. The venue accommodates up to 400 guests and allows couples to choose between its two main event spaces.

WeddingWire user Kendra said, “Granite Springs was the PERFECT place for our large crowd. They were so accommodating and helpful with ideas on how to make our day the best it could be. They had enough lodging for our family and friends and a great area down by the spring for our guests to enjoy during the day/night.”

TENNESSEE: Historic Ann’s 1893

Historic Ann’s 1983 Historic Ann’s 1893 in Tennessee.

Historic Ann’s 1893 in Union City, Tennessee, is brimming with Southern charm. The historic mansion venue, which spans 4,743 square feet, features a main floor, bridal floor, groom’s basement, front porch, and a catering kitchenette.

WeddingWire user Millie Hogue said, “My partner and I contacted Julie through her website and started the process of planning our wedding from a different state! I couldn’t have asked for a more helpful, responsive, and flexible person than Julie. She got in touch with us right away and made the entire process stress-free and fun – that’s every bride’s dream, right? She was incredibly knowledgable and had answers for all of our little questions. She helped us visualise all the different ways our big day could be organised with Historic Ann’s!”

TEXAS: The Venue at Rafter E Ranch

Mary Eckert/Rafter E Ranch The Venue at Rafter E Ranch in Texas.

The Venue at Rafter E Ranch offers views of sprawling Texas Hill Country and sits only minutes away from Fredericksburg’s Historic District and the Wine Trails. This naturally beautiful venue offers both indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces, and can easily accommodate large guest lists of 350 people or more between its indoor, 7,500-square-feet of temperature-controlled space and another 3,000-square-feet of covered porch perfect for guarding against the Texas heat. Bridal and bachelor suits ensure couples and their guests can get ready comfortably on-site, while stunning ranch backdrops make for a perfect photo opp.

WeddingWire user Lindzey said, “The Venue at Rafter E Ranch is absolutely beautiful! You won’t go wrong choosing this venue! We had our wedding here last weekend and it was beautiful! We got so many compliments. We got to set up the day before and that alone is a lifesaver! Everything ran so smoothly! The Eckerts are such wonderful people and absolutely wonderful to work with! They are so helpful and just such a blessing on your special day! We love the Eckerts and The Venue at Rafter E Ranch!”

UTAH: The State House

Madison Bramwell/The State House The State House in Utah.

State House, a loft venue in Orem, Utah, features heaps of natural light and modern elements in its 3,400-square-feet space. This wedding venue can accommodate up to 230 guests in its various rooms and offers two get-ready rooms for the bridal party.

WeddingWire user Makenna Lines said, “We chose to have our wedding reception at State House and absolutely loved it! Rashelle and Emily were amazing to work with and the venue is absolutely stunning!! I would definitely recommend State House for any event!”

VERMONT: Kingston Place

Kingston Place Kingston Place in Vermont.

For couples looking to have a quintessential New England wedding,Kingston Place in Fair Haven, Vermont, may be the perfect fit. The venue, which dates back to the 1800s, is home to a rustic, red-and-white barn, and over 850 acres of nature walks, farm animals and more. All-inclusive packages are also offered, and the venue accommodates up to 247 guests.

WeddingWire user Rob said, “The venue is absolutely gorgeous and we loved the fact that we had the barn and homestead for the entire weekend. We were able to have a big BBQ rehearsal dinner that involved cornhole, volleyball, and other yard games. On Sunday, we had our actual wedding and partied from 3 pm to 11 pm (we could have kept going but we were all tired from the intense volleyball the day before). Overall it was a perfect weekend wedding and the Barn was a perfect place for us.”

VIRGINIA: The Barn at Timber Creek

Megan Garrison Photography/The Barn at Timber Creek The Barn at Timber Creek in Virginia.

The Barn at Timber Creek, a rustic barn wedding venue in downtown Farmville, Virginia, is just a short 15-minute drive from a number of hotels, allowing guests to stay close by. The venue accommodates up to 150 seated guests inside the barn, and an outdoor courtyard can fit an extra 50 guests or provide a space for cocktail hour.

WeddingWire user Mackenzie Shornak Leimberger said, “The Barn at Timber Creek was the first and only venue that my husband and I looked at…the minute we walked on the property, we knew it was the one for us. Before beginning the process, I knew that I wanted an option for an outside or inside ceremony location and Timber Creek fulfilled my vision and dream.”

WASHINGTON: Grey Bridge

Joanna Glumac Photography/Grey Bridge Grey Bridge in Washington.

Grey Bridge, a 16-acre private estate located in Sultan, Washington, is a waterfront wedding venue in the Cascade Mountains. Couples can choose between two ceremony spaces and a wedding tent or pond-side space for their reception. Other amenities include a cocktail area and a fire pit. The venue can accommodate up to 250 guests.

WeddingWire user Karie said, “I had such a great time planning in all of their amazing spaces! They truly have thought of everything and made a venue that has amazing flow, lots of space and is great for every vendor and every bride!! It is also so breathtaking out there and a space I loved being in!”

WEST VIRGINIA: Pete Dye Golf Club

Love Shyla/Pete Dye Golf Club Pete Dye Golf Club in West Virginia.

Pete Dye Golf Club, in Bridgeport, West Virginia, sits on a tree-lined property and has both indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces. From mountain views to fireplaces and more, this golf club makes for a memorable backdrop to elegant wedding celebrations. The venue can accommodate up to 200 guests.

WeddingWire user Jacquie and Matt Dean said, “This is the best venue in the world. Chelsea and event staff, are the best. Pete Dye is gorgeous, everyone is friendly and professional, the food is amazing, and it makes for the most beautiful pictures and memories in the world. If you are looking for a beautiful wedding venue where you and your family/friends will have the most unbelievable and perfect wedding celebration, please choose Pete Dye in Bridgeport, West Virginia.”

WISCONSIN: The Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm

Lisa Kathan Photography/Wagon Wheel Barn Wagon Wheel Barn in Wisconsin.

Located on 110 acres of farmland, The Barn at Wagon Wheel Farm in Burlington, Wisconsin, makes for a perfect rustic or country-themed wedding. The 5,000-square-foot renovated barn, which is open May through October, has a maximum capacity of 200 people, while the lower-level milk parlor is used as a cocktail hour space.

WeddingWire user Chelsea Conzelman said, “I cannot say enough wonderful things about Wagon Wheel. The whole planning process was made easier thanks to Chelsea. She is so kind and laid back, and has an amazing sense of wedding style. Chelsea helped us with everything, from looking at vendors in the area to setting up a s’mores bar and a VW wagon on the property. We were able to make our wedding look exactly as we dreamed it would be. The venue itself is breathtaking, the barn is completely renovated yet still maintains an authentic look. We were able to get married on the property under a beautiful tree, and then head straight to the reception in the barn. Chelsea also allowed us to use their own vintage decor pieces that helped enhance the wedding look. Overall, we found Chelsea to be communicative, positive, and a sincerely genuine owner!”

WYOMING: Jackson Lake Lodge

Heather Erson/Jackson Lake Lodge Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming.

Located in Grand Teton National Park in Moran, Wyoming, Jackson Lake Lodge is a one-of-a-kind mountain wedding location. Various event spaces on the property can accommodate up to 600 guests. Services include plated dinners, cake cutting, wedding planning, and more.

WeddingWire user Caitlyn said, “Beautiful location! We used Jackson Lake Lodge for our wedding ceremony and couldn’t be happier with our choice. Emily was amazing to work with! She was very professional and helpful with any questions or concerns we had since we were planning our wedding from a different state. I would highly recommend it!”

