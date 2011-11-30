The 13 Most Ridiculous Wedding Proposals On The Internet

Photo: Ricebrner1 via YouTube

Imagine spending a quiet day at home, and your boyfriend on a motor cycle pulls up and a police man has a gun to his head after the duo engaged in a high-speed police chase down your street.You’re hysterical, of course. Then, your boyfriend asks you to reach into his pocket to pull out his licence to show the policeman.



Instead, you find a diamond engagement ring.

This scenario happened in real life and is one of the 10 craziest engagement proposals we found on YouTube.

