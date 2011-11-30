The 13 Most Ridiculous Wedding Proposals On The Internet

Meredith Galante
crazy wedding proposals

Photo: Ricebrner1 via YouTube

Imagine spending a quiet day at home, and your boyfriend on a motor cycle pulls up and a police man has a gun to his head after the duo engaged in a high-speed police chase down your street.You’re hysterical, of course. Then, your boyfriend asks you to reach into his pocket to pull out his licence to show the policeman.

Instead, you find a diamond engagement ring.

This scenario happened in real life and is one of the 10 craziest engagement proposals we found on YouTube.

This man wins for craziest wedding proposal, as he literally falls off a building while popping the question.

This star of 'Memphis' on Broadway proposes to his girlfriend during the finale.

This woman got proposed to while dressed up as a mystical creature at a kid's birthday party.

This weatherman asked his news anchor girlfriend to marry him on air. (You can stop watching at around 1:16)

This guy made a home video to propose to his girlfriend. He asked her mum, dad, the sun and the moon before getting down on one knee..

A Canada 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant gets engaged on stage in front of the live audience.

This pirate hides the engagement ring in a clam before proposing.

This man enlists the help of Disney characters to propose to his girlfriend, and he sings an original song.

Two words: FLASH MOB

One guy got an assist from a dolphin.

And this guy got a hand from scuba divers.

This might be an ominous start: This guy orchestrates a police-chase to 'scare his girlfriend' into marrying him.

Winnie the Pooh adds to this man's sweet engagement proposal on ice.

BONUS: This proposal is really long but worth your time. This flash mob proposal is about as good as it gets.

Before you plan your own engagement, you should read this

13 Surprising Facts You Should Know Before Buying A Ring And Proposing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.