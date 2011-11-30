The 13 Most Ridiculous Wedding Proposals On The Internet

Photo: Ricebrner1 via YouTube
Imagine spending a quiet day at home, and your boyfriend on a motor cycle pulls up and a police man has a gun to his head after the duo engaged in a high-speed police chase down your street.You’re hysterical, of course. Then, your boyfriend asks you to reach into his pocket to pull out his licence to show the policeman.
Instead, you find a diamond engagement ring.
This scenario happened in real life and is one of the 10 craziest engagement proposals we found on YouTube.
This man wins for craziest wedding proposal, as he literally falls off a building while popping the question.
This weatherman asked his news anchor girlfriend to marry him on air. (You can stop watching at around 1:16)
This guy made a home video to propose to his girlfriend. He asked her mum, dad, the sun and the moon before getting down on one knee..
A Canada 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant gets engaged on stage in front of the live audience.
This man enlists the help of Disney characters to propose to his girlfriend, and he sings an original song.
This might be an ominous start: This guy orchestrates a police-chase to 'scare his girlfriend' into marrying him.
BONUS: This proposal is really long but worth your time. This flash mob proposal is about as good as it gets.
