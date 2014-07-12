The 10 Most Popular Wedding 'First Dance' Songs

This coming weekend is one of the biggest wedding weekends of the year, and to honourall the summer newlyweds, Spotify analysed some 30,000 wedding-themed playlists and ranked the10 most popular first dance songs.

Etta James’ classic “At Last” obviously made the cut, as well as Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are The Best Thing.” And thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, which the characters dance to on their wedding day, is also in the top 10.

See the full list below.

“At Last” by Etta James “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz “You Are The Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne “All of Me” by John Legend “Better Together” by Jack Johnson “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri “Everything” by Michael Bublé “First Day Of My Life” by Bright Eyes “Then” by Brad Paisley “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele

You can check out the full list of the most popular first dance songs on Spotify and stream them here.

