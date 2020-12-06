19 of the best wedding dresses celebrities showed off in 2020

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding ceremony in July 2020.

Some celebrities who got married in 2020 wore standout dresses for their wedding ceremonies.

Niecy Nash and Kathy Griffin, for example, both wore gowns covered in sparkles.

Jackie Cruz and Elizabeth Gillies, on the other hand, opted for lace details in their wedding ensembles.

There were also stars like Debby Ryan and Brittany Snow who donned stunning dresses at their receptions.

Though 2020 was a tumultuous year for many, there were still moments of pure joy and love.

Especially for some celebrities, who married their longtime partners in special wedding ceremonies with standout fashion this year. Niecy Nash and Kathy Griffin both wore sparkling gowns, while Jackie Cruz and Elizabeth Gillies opted for lace details.

Here’s a look at 19 of the best wedding dresses seen at celebrity weddings this year.

Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun secretly married on New Year’s Eve 2019, and announced their marriage via Vogue this year.

Vogue/Instagram and Logan Cole Joshua Dun and Debby Ryan pose on their wedding day, December 31, 2019.

Vogue also exclusively shared numerous photos from the occasion. Their special day was photographed by Logan Cole.

As Ryan told the publication, she was set on wearing her white, off-the-shoulder Elie Saab dress with a long train from the moment she saw it.

“The day the collection dropped on Vogue, I saved it,” Ryan told Vogue. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

“You don’t realise how long the train is until you try to get the whole dress off the floor,” she continued. “I was just in awe that I got to marry my person in the dream Elie Saab dress.”

For their reception on January 1, Ryan switched into a silk slip dress.

Debby Ryan/Instagram and Logan Cole Joshua Dun and Debby Ryan at their wedding reception on January 1, 2020.

The dress had a thigh-high slit that revealed lace-embellished bike shorts underneath, which Ryan said she wore in place of a garter when speaking to Vogue. She also donned her mother’s veil from the ’80s for the party.

Kathy Griffin added a modern touch to her classic wedding dress that same day.

Kathy Griffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick at their wedding on January 1, 2020.

The Diane Von Furstenberg gown also had a special meaning. In a tweet, Griffin wrote that her short-sleeved, sparkling dress was the same one she wore on her first date with her now-husband Randy Bick in 2011. This time around, she simply added a black belt.

“I asked Randy to pick out whichever one of my long dresses was his favourite for any reason,” she wrote. “He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again.”

Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh looked elegant in a custom gown from David’s Bridal.

Demi-Leigh Tebow/Instagram and Hanri Human Weddings Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow walk down the aisle on January 20, 2020.

The former Miss Universe winner wore a white fit-and-flare dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and buttons that extended down her back. The dress was one of approximately 50 she tried on, as Demi-Leigh told People after her wedding.

“Being in the fashion industry and being a girl who has dreamed about this day since I was 3, I had this planned out a long time ago,” Demi-Leigh told the publication. “[I wanted] a little bit of the royal family inspiration. I mostly [was] looking around Pinterest. I also kept in mind what Tim would like in a wedding dress.”

Their wedding was photographed by Hanri Human Weddings.

Soccer star Kealia Ohai married football player JJ Watt in a stunning, sparkle-covered gown.

JJ Watt/Instagram and Corbin Gurkin JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt at their wedding on February 15, 2020.

Her dazzling dress, designed by Berta, was sleeveless with beaded details from top to bottom, as People previously reported. It also had a semi-sheer bodice, floral embellishments, and a long train on its skirt.

Corbin Gurkin was one of three photographers who helped capture their special day.

Frankie Muniz wore a red suit on his wedding day, while his wife Paige opted for a dress made from lace.

Paige Muniz/Instagram and Alex Maxwell Paige and Frankie Muniz on their wedding day, February 21, 2020.

Her gown was seemingly strapless with a lace, halter-style overlay. She paired the look with an updo hairstyle and bright red lipstick.

Though the couple eloped on October 3, 2019, according to People, Paige and Frankie Muniz had their actual wedding ceremony – which was photographed by Alex Maxwell– on February 21 of this year.

Brittany Snow chose a long-sleeved wedding dress for her big day.

Brittany Snow/Instagram and Phil Chester and Sara Byrne Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland at their wedding in March 2020.

The sleeveless gown with a lace, long-sleeved overlay was designed by Jonathan Simkhai. On Instagram, Snow described the dress as “gorgeous” and said it made her feel like her “most authentic self.” Speaking to The Knot, the actress added that she also did her own makeup.

Photography duo Phil Chester and Sara Byrne were there to document her wedding.

It was the gown Snow wore to her reception, however, that stole the show.

Brittany Snow/Instagram Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland at their wedding reception in March 2020.

“I changed for lots of dancing into a sexy, floral, sheer corset number by Galia Lahav,” Snow told The Knot after her wedding. “I fell in love with the off-the-shoulder, floral sleeves. It was the perfect combination of reception fun: classically-fitted and gorgeously detailed.”

Bindi Irwin made a sweet reference to her family with her wedding-day fashion.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin during their wedding on March 25, 2020.

Irwin married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on March 25.She wore a classic white gown with long lace sleeves and a tulle skirt from Paddington Weddings, and also donned a white headband on the back of her head.

In an exclusive interview with People, Irwin said she chose her dress because it “mimicked” the one her mother Terri wore when marrying the late Steve Irwin in 1992. She added that she did consider wearing her mother’s actual dress, but it didn’t fit her properly. She also didn’t want to alter it, because it’s been in her family’s possession for over 50 years.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning during her secret wedding.

Benjamin Wheeler Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020.

As Insider’s Mikhaila Friel previously reported, both the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara and Norman Hartnell dress Princess Beatrice wore on her wedding day were vintage loans from the Queen.

The latter garment, which had sheer puffy sleeves and sparkling embellishments, was made from Peau De Soie taffeta and ivory Duchess satin, as Friel reported. It was also “remodeled and fitted for Beatrice by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.”

Tove Lo channeled the ’80s with puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

Tove Lo/Instagram Tove Lo and her husband Charlie Twaddle at their wedding in July 2020.

She shared Polaroid pictures taken during her wedding via Instagram on July 27.

Though the musician didn’t include any details about her dress in the post’s caption, you could see that it had oversized puffy sleeves, a sheer high-neck overlay, and a tiered skirt seemingly made from lace.

On country singer Luke Combs’ wedding day, his now-wife Nicole Hocking looked like a princess.

Luke Combs/Instagram and Tiffany Brittin Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs during their wedding on August 1, 2020.

The top of her dress had off-the-shoulder sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a semi-sheer corset-style bodice. Its skirt, on the other hand, was made from tulle with floral embroidery.

Photographer Tiffany Brittin captured Hocking in the dress and Combs in his blue suit for their sweet wedding photos.

Elizabeth Gillies also wore a standout gown that month.

Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram and Emily Lipson Elizabeth Gillies at her wedding in August 2020.

Emily Lipson photographed the actress in her Britt Wood Designs gown, which was white, strapless, and had a detachable cape that reached the floor.

“I had worn so many spectacular wedding gowns over the course of three years on ‘Dynasty’ that I always said that I would wear black on my wedding day,” Gillies told Vogue. “But as I got older, I realised my taste is actually very classic and simple, so that’s what I was looking for.”

The former “Victorious” star – who did her own hair and makeup on her wedding day – also donned Jimmy Choo shoes and a floral Oscar de la Renta veil that extended past the hem of her dress.

Jackie Cruz, on the other hand, looked glamorous in a sleek, sleeveless dress.

Jackie Cruz/Instagram and Erica Hernández Jackie Cruz and Fernando García Rosas on their wedding day, August 28, 2020.

According to Brides, the “Orange Is the New Black” star’s slip dress was custom-made for her by Viktor Luna to match her “classic, timeless, yet modern” taste.

She also wore a vintage-inspired lace cap with a removable lace veil for the ceremony. Erica Hernández photographed Cruz wearing both pieces while standing with Rosas on their wedding day.

Niecy Nash glowed while walking down the aisle at the end of August.

Niecy Nash/Instagram and Robert Ector Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts on their wedding day, August 31, 2020.

Her sparkling, strapless gown with a mermaid-style skirt was designed by Lili Bridals. She paired the dress with a curled hairstyle and a long white veil.

Photographer Robert Ector captured Nash wearing the standout gown while walking down the aisle alongside her partner Jessica Betts.

Lily Allen looked chic while marrying David Harbour during a surprise ceremony.

Lily Allen/Instagram David Harbour and Lily Allen on their wedding day, September 9, 2020.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,”Harbour wrote about his wedding to Allen, referencing their Elvis-impersonator officiant.

In photos shared by the couple on Instagram, Allen is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder Dior minidress with two rows of black buttons and a small white belt. She also wore her hair in an updo and added a tiered veil.

Actor Joel Courtney wed his longtime love Mia Scholink, who wore a stunning dress with a long train.

Joel Courtney/Instagram and Emerald AZ Photography Mia Scholink and Joel Courtney at their wedding on September 27, 2020.

Her sleeveless dress had a V-shaped neckline and a layer of sheer lace over a white skirt and matching bralette. It was designed by Demetrios Bridal, and Emerald AZ Photography captured her wearing the gown.

“She wouldn’t even tell me what her hair was going to look like or her makeup,″ Courtney told People about his wife. “I didn’t know anything about the dress other than it was maybe white.”

Model Lily Scout Kwong went for an elegant gown while marrying actor Nick Kroll.

Lily Scout Kwong/Instagram and Liza Voloshin Lily Scout Kwong during her wedding to Nick Kroll on November 19, 2020.

Lia Voloshin took stunning images of the mum-to-be wearing the sleeveless, lace wedding dress with a V-shaped neckline.

On Instagram, Kwong said the gown was made by her friend Rushka Bergman who “somehow sourced handmade French lace & created a haute couture wedding dress in just ONE week during the most tumultuous election in recent history with designer Peter Hidalgo.”

Jordan and Ellie Fisher looked like Disney royalty at their theme-park wedding.

Jordan Fisher/Instagram and Veronica Graye Jordan and Ellie Fisher on their wedding day, November 21, 2020.

The longtime couple married on November 21, with Ellie wearing an Eisen Stein gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a lace bodice, and a tulle skirt.

